LIVERMORE — Detectives are working to identify up to nine burglars — three carrying assault rifles — who recently broke into the Garden of Eden at the Highlands marijuana dispensary in the Livermore region’s wine country, authorities said.
The overnight crime on May 22 resulted in a net loss of about $7,600 in marijuana products and prompted the dispensary’s management to elevate security during both overnight hours when the business is closed and daylight hours when the shop is open.
Zoe Schreiber, director of compliance for Garden of Eden, which is operated by Darcie Kent Vineyards, said security would involve increased staffing, video surveillance monitoring and hardening access to the premises.
“Due to the sensitivity of the investigation and our cooperation with law enforcement for increased safety, we are unable to disclose details regarding the incident or in-depth security updates,” Schreiber said. “But customers and the general public can be rest assured that our employees’ and the public’s safety is of the highest priority.”
Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) Lt. Tya Modeste said the break-in at 7000 Tesla Road occurred at 3:30 a.m. She declined to say how the burglars entered the closed building but said they were all wearing dark clothing and masks and carried burglary tools.
The burglars took rosin, cannabutter, powder and other marijuana products from the store’s front area. The sheriff’s report did not include any information about cash being taken, Modeste said.
Modeste said she could not provide any other information because the investigation remained active.
Schreiber said the Garden of Eden dispensary, which opened last year, was “the victim of extensive vandalism.”
“Due to the response of the Alameda County’s Sheriff’s Department and our robust product storage and safety program, minimal product loss occurred, and no persons were on-site or injured,” Schreiber said. “Interruptions to business operations were minimal with operations commencing in the afternoon on the same day after law enforcement’s initial investigation was complete.”
Darcie Kent Vineyards received approval from the East County Board of Zoning Adjustments (ECBZA) in June 2022 to operate the Garden of Eden dispensary on the southern portion of its property. The Darcie Kent Estate Winery, including its barn tasting room and production facility, are located on the north end.
The dispensary’s owners were listed as Kent’s daughters, Kailyn Kent and Amanda Benjamin, with their mother serving as manager. Darcie Kent holds a Cannabis Retail Operators Permit (CROP).
The dispensary was approved to sell cannabis products, but marijuana is prohibited from being grown or consumed at the site.
During the two-year process to gain approval, the Kents revealed plans in their applications to make improvements for security, including video surveillance systems, motion detectors, burglar alarms, panic buttons, fire alarm systems and lighting.
During an inspection at the time, representatives from the ACSO offered security advice, including having the business replace rollup doors with security-grade doors, seal off its inventory area from view, move some cameras for better views and add or replace some indoor doors.
Schreiber said that the business had implemented all of the ACSO’s security upgrade suggestions – and added additional measures of their own – prior to final issuance of the conditional-use permit and well before opening.
“Eden additionally scheduled walk-throughs with patrol officers prior to opening to further ensure security buy-in for those who would respond to the site,” she continued.
At the June 22, 2022 ECBZA meeting, Darcie Kent tried to allay fears the business might bring crime to the region, saying it was “important for us to preserve the quality of life for both our family and our neighbors.”
“Due to all the added security and surveillance, statistics actually prove that crime drops in the vicinity of a dispensary, and I don’t think we will be any different,” she said.
Darcie Kent could not be reached for comment for this article through an email sent to her husband, David. An email to Kailyn Kent was returned with an out-of-office message that said she was on her honeymoon and not available until July.
Schreiber, who works for them, said the dispensary’s top priority was public safety and neighborhood protection.
“Sadly, this is a part of the growing trend of property crimes targeting grocery stores, retail locations, drug stores, and car dealerships,” Schreiber said. “We call on interdepartmental county leadership to support the ACSO’s investigation and bring forth any charges that may arise out of the investigation.”
Schreiber said that “as a regulated cannabis operator, Garden of Eden stands in solidarity with all those regulated businesses which have been the target and victims of robberies.”
She said the business management “urges the Department of Cannabis Control and State leadership to continue and enhance their support of local jurisdictions in crime prevention and elevating these types of investigations.”
“California must do more to protect its businesses and those residents who work and are served by them,” Schreiber said.
At the time they approved the business permit, ECZBA members Lori Souza, Derek Eddy and Frank Imhof included a provision that would require the board to review the business after a year to make sure it was meeting all conditions for its conditional use permit, including meeting security requirements.
Souza said county planners set the agenda for the ECZBA board. Albert Lopez, the county’s planning director, is on vacation and not available for comment. The board meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, but the last three meetings since the burglary were not held.
Brandi Lombardi, executive director of the Livermore Valley Wine Community, said the burglary has not caused any concern among other winegrowers. Burglars targeted the sole marijuana dispensary in the area. She called it a “unique kind of isolated situation.”
“Anytime there’s a crime committed, people are interested and they are concerned that it’s going to become a trend,” Lombardi said. “On behalf of the Wine Growers Association, we do not believe this is indicative of a trend or a heightened concern that this will become a recurring incident. We do believe it’s a standalone incident that is unfortunate.”
Lombardi added that law enforcement “seem to be really on top of it.”
“At this point, we were looking at it as an isolated incident, and continue to support those in our community that are keeping us safe,” she said.