LIVERMORE — Detectives are working to identify up to nine burglars — three carrying assault rifles — who recently broke into the Garden of Eden at the Highlands marijuana dispensary in the Livermore region’s wine country, authorities said.

The overnight crime on May 22 resulted in a net loss of about $7,600 in marijuana products and prompted the dispensary’s management to elevate security during both overnight hours when the business is closed and daylight hours when the shop is open.