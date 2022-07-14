LIVERMORE — Carol Wahrer recently announced her candidacy for Livermore City Council District 1.
Since 1987, Wahrer has lived in Livermore, where she teaches, has raised a family and is active in the community. She said she enjoys walking downtown and talking with neighbors along the way.
While collecting signatures for the recent Eden Housing referendum, she reported hearing from many residents who did not feel their concerns were listened to or seriously considered by the council. Wahrer noted that this was a great motivation for her to represent the people of Livermore and, in particular, the residents of District 1. She said she wants residents to know she is listening to them.
Wahrer believes the city can keep the small community feel of Livermore even as the town grows. Wahrer noted the community should be able to work and play together, and when residents disagree, they should do so without personal attacks.
Through the years, Wahrer said she has enjoyed participating in many community events and activities, including local theater, Partners for Change, the Livermore Heritage Guild, the International Order of Odd Fellows and as a trustee and choir member at Asbury Church. During her more than 30 years of teaching, she has become a mentor in the California Mentor Teacher program, worked with the National Association for the Education of Young Children’s early literacy program, and currently uses her Early Childhood Education credential at the Lawrence Livermore Employee Services Association Children’s Center.
Wahrer said she is eager to join the council to serve Livermore and make sure the voices of this community guide the city’s actions.