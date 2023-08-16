LIVERMORE — The Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Aug. 10 approved a 47-acre cemetery and funeral home adjacent to the Livermore border, agreeing to a scaled-down project with smaller buildings and an underground mausoleum.
In a 3-0 vote, with Supervisors Lena Tam and Keith Carson absent, the supervisors brought to fruition a nearly two-decade effort from Jewish community members to build a dedicated location in the Tri-Valley to bury their loved ones.
“In everything, there’s compromises,” Ronald Kahn, CEO/manager of the Magen David Memorial Investment Group and a director/board member of Monte Vista Memorial Investment Group, said in an interview. “We were OK with the compromises. We’re excited about going forward. We know we have a good project.”
In voting to approve the cemetery and buildings, the Supervisors rejected appeals from the City of Livermore and community groups – Friends of Livermore (FOL) and Friends of Open Space and Vineyards (FOSV) – to change the developer’s plan. The city and groups contended that the cemetery’s buildings violate Measure D, a county ballot initiative approved in 2000 to preserve open space and enhance agriculture. They filed appeals to the board after the Alameda County Planning Commission approved a project with larger structures in February 2022.
It was not immediately clear whether the city or groups would take legal action to continue their fight. Some of the members of FOL and FOSV are also involved in litigation to relocate the Eden Housing project in downtown Livermore, to stop the Garaventa Hill residential development and to overturn approval of the industrial scale Aramis solar generation facility in North Livermore.
“Friends of Livermore and Friends of Open Space and Vineyards are disappointed that the Board of Supervisors rejected our appeal and the City of Livermore’s appeal of the Monte Vista
Gardens cemetery project,” the groups said in a statement. “FOL/FOV did not oppose a cemetery, just the commercial buildings.”
Livermore City Manager Marianna Marysheva said the city’s “staff is reviewing the county board’s decision and whether the board’s modifications address the city’s stated concerns.”
“Once that review is completed, city staff will then evaluate the next steps, which may include meeting with the City Council in closed session to determine whether or not to further challenge the county’s decision,” Marysheva said.
If built, the Monte Vista Memorial Gardens Cemetary Project at 3656 Las Colina Road, north of the 580 Freeway in unincorporated land, will be the first cemetery established in Alameda County in 100 years. The cemetery will include about five acres consecrated for Jewish burials, with the rest of the grounds open for all denominations.
In recent months, Kahn agreed to reduce some of the cemetery backers’ plans for the site to appease opponents of the project’s design. After doing so again at the meeting, Kahn said he was satisfied with the outcome. He said his groups plan to break ground as soon as possible.
Under its original plans, the cemetery set for nearly half of a 104-acre site was to include a two-story, 16,180-square-foot building containing a mortuary, funeral home, offices and crematorium, and a 3,440-square-foot single-story pavilion, as well as a pump house.
Numerous open space and agriculture advocates and the City of Livermore objected, saying the buildings violated Measure D’s strict provisions to protect vacant and agricultural land from urban sprawl.
FOL, FOSV and the city contended that because the land for the proposed cemetery is located outside the Urban Growth Boundary (UGB), it only could be used for agricultural purposes, as Measure D prescribes. Although some residents who spoke out said the cemetery as a whole should not be approved, others said a burial ground was acceptable, but without buildings. Some who allowed for buildings, said Measure D and the East County Area Plan (ECAP) capped buildings at 12,000-square-feet in a 2-acre envelope.
Trying to get his cemetery approved in June, Kahn took supervisors up on a suggestion he return with a smaller-scale plan. Last week, Kahn offered a proposal that eliminated the building’s second story, dropping it to 11,665-square-feet, to meet the Measure D requirement.
Measure D advocates argued that wasn’t enough, because he did include a planned multi-structure mausoleum in the shape of a Magen David — the six-pointed Star of David that serves as a symbol of the Jewish people. FOL and FOSV believe the mausoleum and columbarium are additional buildings that count toward square footage, thereby putting the count over the limit. Kahn contended the structures were not buildings, but landscape features because they had no lighting and water.
The differing opinions set in motion a discussion among the supervisors about whether the proposed 8-foot high, 30-feet wide mausoleum structures, which potentially would contain hundreds of caskets above ground, were buildings or walls. Kahn and his supporters argued they were landscaping features, while Measure D advocates considered them buildings.
In the end, Supervisors David Haubert and Elisa Marquez indicated they did not believe the proposed mausoleum structures were buildings. Supervisor Nate Miley, however, said he leaned toward the fact that they were. Miley said he supported a suggestion from Marquez that the mausoleum’s burial vaults could be built underground. Mausoleums are normally built above ground to accommodate people who do not wish to be buried in the ground.
Kahn took a moment to decide whether he would agree to the idea, and then he did. He said the Star of David, an unconditional requirement for the cemetery grounds, would instead be created with trellises and greenery above in-ground burial crypts.
“The initial concept was to do above ground burials there,” Kahn said. “But if it came to doing that or not doing anything, I achieved the Star by using trellises.”
A number of public speakers supported the project.
Tri-Valley resident Stu Bailey called the Monte Vista plan “critical infrastructure open to the entire community.”
“There is limited capacity in the area, especially for some of the diverse populations,” Bailey said. “Families need long-range planning facilities with capacity to bury their loved ones … It’s an attractive well-designed project to fit this location.”
Livermore resident Joseph Hohl said he voted for Measure D so that Alameda County would not become another Los Angeles but criticized (FOL) for opposing the cemetery project.
“It’s a handful of people. Most of Livermore would approve this,” Hohl said. “This is something that’s going to be a very good-looking green space. I see it bringing in animals, deer and stuff like that with the land.”
Larry Dreebin said he was excited to learn 12 years earlier that a cemetery with a Jewish section might become available for his family’s needs.
“Not only does it serve my kosher needs as a Jew, and of the Jewish community in the valley, which has increased over the course of years, but this aesthetic looks a lot better than the spot looks today by the freeway,” Dreebin said. “I’m 72 years old. I’m looking forward to purchasing some plots for me and for my family. And I just hope that this doesn’t go on for many more years because we never know when our days will be up.”
On the other side, Measure D co-author Dick Schneider, said a funeral home was for urban use and not permitted in the agricultural district outside the urban growth boundary.
“It’s not an agricultural use,” Schneider said. “It has nothing to do with agriculture. And that’s what the urban growth boundary is supposed to protect.”
David Furst, vice chair of FOSV, said the buildings were not allowed under Measure D. He suggested the burial ground could be approved with other services offered elsewhere.
“Please consider separating these two projects. Approve the burial plots and prohibit the buildings from being built outside the urban growth boundary,” Furst said.
The three supervisors ultimately chose to approve a cemetery with the smaller building and underground mausoleum. In doing so, they appeared to set the precedent that the county believes mausoleums are buildings. FOL took note of that in its statement issued after the hearing.
“We are grateful that the Board of Supervisors determined that above ground structures for interring the dead (mausoleums and columbaria) are buildings and would therefore count in the total square footage of the project,” their statement said. “Those buildings would also be required to be located within the project’s 2-acre development envelope. All interments will now be underground burials.
“We are very disappointed, however, that the Board approved the mortuary/funeral home
component of the project. These are urban uses that must be located within the county urban
growth boundary. Under Measure D, only commercial uses related to agriculture are permitted in the North Livermore Intensive Agriculture area. A mortuary/funeral home has no connection to agriculture and therefore is not a permitted use in this location.”
In obtaining approval, Kahn agreed to a request from Miley to increase the acreage of open space surrounding the cemetery’s north side. Originally set at 15 acres, Kahn agreed to push that to 25, less than Miley’s preferred 40 acres.
Kahn said his group was ready to obtain grading permits immediately and to quickly work with the county’s public works department on the site’s septic system. Kahn said he recognized he could still face litigation.
“Part of what we have done in taking each step that we have is to make sure we have as solid a case as possible,” Kahn said. “We went into this with our eyes open.”