LOGO - City of Livermore

LIVERMORE — The Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Aug. 10 approved a 47-acre cemetery and funeral home adjacent to the Livermore border, agreeing to a scaled-down project with smaller buildings and an underground mausoleum.

In a 3-0 vote, with Supervisors Lena Tam and Keith Carson absent, the supervisors brought to fruition a nearly two-decade effort from Jewish community members to build a dedicated location in the Tri-Valley to bury their loved ones.