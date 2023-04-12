LIVERMORE — The meeting to consider approval of a 47-acre cemetery project in unincorporated North Livermore has been postponed to a tentatively scheduled Alameda County Board of Supervisors planning meeting on Thursday, May 11 at 10 a.m., according to an updated agenda.
The meeting had originally been slated for this Thursday, April 13.
If approved, Monte Vista Memorial Gardens would be built on nearly half of a 104-acre parcel near Interstate 580 between North Livermore Avenue and North First Street. Proposed by the Monte Vista Memorial Investment Group LLC, the development would include a cemetery, mausoleum, columbaria, a funeral home business building and event center, a crematory, and a parking lot. Five acres of the otherwise nondenominational burial site would be designated exclusively for Jewish families.
The Alameda County Planning Commission’s December 2022 decision to approve the project was appealed by three different groups: Friends of Livermore (FOL) and Friends of Open Space and Vineyards (FOV), filing jointly; and the City of Livermore. The groups say that the project violates provisions of Measure D, a voter-approved initiative passed in 2000 to protect and enhance agricultural land and open space in Alameda County. Measure D in part created the North Livermore Intensive Agriculture Area, which precludes urbanization in North Livermore in order to encourage cultivated agriculture and protect endangered species.
At the time of the county planning commission’s approval Steve Stewart, planning manager of Livermore’s planning division, said, “(Livermore) has maintained a consistent position that for any type of urban use or use proposed inconsistent with the North Livermore urban growth boundary, that we would be obligated and required to oppose it.”
Those in favor of the project, however, contend that the estimated 40,000 Jews who live in Alameda County (and the 10,000 who live in the Tri-Valley) currently must travel outside the area for burial services.
In a previous interview with The Independent, Ronald Kahn, CEO/manager of the Magen David Memorial Investment Group and a director/board member of Monte Vista Memorial Investment Group, said the applicant has attempted to address every issue that was brought up.
“To a certain degree, we feel that some of these appeals are based on ‘no development,’ (which) really is what they want,” Kahn said. “But sometimes development is needed, and if it’s done smartly and correctly and with the social responsibility attached to it, we feel this is an asset to the community, not a detriment.”
Statement of Appeal
Arguments
FOL and FOV’s April 4 statement of appeal document submitted to the county highlighted three main arguments: 1) commercial use buildings are not permitted outside the urban growth boundary (UGB), unless they are directly related to agricultural use of property, 2) the buildings’ proposed sizes are larger than the floor area limit permitted under the East County Area Plan (ECAP) and Measure D, and 3) the buildings are spread over more than 2 acres, exceeding the legal development envelope restrictions.
“The construction, on agricultural lands, of commercial buildings to house a funeral home business and event center is inconsistent with the preservation of those lands for agriculture and open space,” stated the groups’ appeal. “Funeral homes and event centers are urban uses that do not advance agriculture and would bring urban sprawl to North Livermore. The Project would permanently convert agricultural lands to a non-agricultural use.”
ECAP policy restricts building sizes for non-agricultural buildings developed outside the UGB in North Livermore to not exceed a floor area limit of 12,000 square feet. County staff material pertaining to the project indicated that the floor area ratio will be closer to 20,000 square feet without counting the floor area of the mausoleum and columbaria, which also are buildings under state law.
The appeal goes on to state that under Measure D, all buildings within the large parcel area (LPA) designation “shall be located on a contiguous development envelope not to exceed 2 acres except they may be located outside the envelope if necessary for security reasons or, if structures for agricultural use, necessary for agricultural use.”
The groups further stated that the need for additional burial sites and funeral home businesses was unsupported. The appeal writes, “The alleged need for a cemetery to meet the future needs of the County is also unsupported. In fact, there are already more than 40 cemeteries and mortuaries in Alameda County, including several in the Livermore area.”
The City of Livermore’s appeal argues the city’s General Plan includes “smart growth principles” that prohibit urban uses beyond the UGB and focuses infill and mixed-used development within the city limits.
“The project sprawls beyond the city’s Urban Growth Boundary and requires the extension of new infrastructure,” Stewart wrote. “The project is contrary to the principles of smart growth and the city’s General Plan goals and objectives.”
To participate in the board of supervisors planning meeting on May 11, visit https://bos.acgov.org/broadcast.