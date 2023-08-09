LOGO - City of Livermore

LIVERMORE — Police Chief Jeramy Young recently called upon Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price to toughen the charges against a violent parolee suspected of severely beating a robbery victim at a Livermore shopping center in May. 

Price declined, saying that although she recognized the crime was “shocking and totally unacceptable in any community,” longer sentences do not improve public safety, lead to higher rates of recidivism, and Alameda County residents elected her to institute criminal justice reform. 