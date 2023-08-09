LIVERMORE — Police Chief Jeramy Young recently called upon Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price to toughen the charges against a violent parolee suspected of severely beating a robbery victim at a Livermore shopping center in May.
Price declined, saying that although she recognized the crime was “shocking and totally unacceptable in any community,” longer sentences do not improve public safety, lead to higher rates of recidivism, and Alameda County residents elected her to institute criminal justice reform.
“The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office is committed to a justice system that is fair, equitable and effective,” Price wrote in a July 21 letter to Young. “Our office has adopted a policy to not charge enhancements that add extra time onto the base crimes that carry significant prison sentences, unless there are extraordinary circumstances involving harm to vulnerable victims or extreme acts of violence.”
In an interview with The Independent, Young said he believed the offenses committed May 21 were clearly eligible for “enhancements,” which are laws that California’s legislature began adding to the Penal Code in the 1990s when crime was especially rampant and residents demanded criminals be sent to prison for lengthy terms. Enhancements — for offenses including gun use, hate crimes and gang membership — could be tacked on to the base terms for robbery, assault and other crimes, sometimes extending prison terms for decades.
The disagreement began June 2 when prosecutors in Price’s office filed robbery and assault with firearm charges against Colby Berry, a 21-year-old Fremont resident suspected of robbing two women at the Arroyo Park Shopping Center on First Street near Las Positas Road.
Police raced to the shopping center at 5:00 that evening responding to numerous reports of a man assaulting a woman and trying to take her purse, said Azenith Smith, a Livermore police spokesperson.
The woman fought back in a 30-second struggle that would send her to the doctor for sutures, police said. After attacking her, the assailant robbed another woman of her purse at gunpoint, jumped into a car and sped away.
Detectives quickly identified Berry as a suspect. Not only was the crime captured on security video, but Berry was also on parole and his ankle monitor placed him at the scene.
With the help of Berry’s parole officer, Livermore detectives arrested him at the Oakland parole office on May 31. Investigators searched Berry’s home, finding a Glock handgun believed to have been used in the robberies, Smith said.
At the time police announced Berry’s arrest, Young said he found it disturbing that Berry was already released from prison following a conviction for shooting at an inhabited dwelling in 2021.Young said he hoped the criminal justice system “would hold him accountable for his continued violence.”
In his letter to Price, Young said Berry’s alleged robberies “shock the conscience of our community.”
“If you break down the facts, they’re egregious,” Young told The Independent. “I mean, the fact that he’s on parole for a prior shooting, wearing an ankle monitor, and then goes out and commits two more crimes. I think the facts of this case cry out for more severe consequences.”
In addition to the robbery and assault counts, prosecutors charged Berry with being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. A conviction would serve as a second strike under the state’s “three strikes law,” which can result in a career criminal sent to prison for 25 years to life.
In a July 6 letter, Young encouraged Price to add use-of-gun and “career criminal” enhancements. The enhancements would up his potential sentence if convicted from 13 years in prison to 25 years, Young said.
“The thing about the 13 years — it’s very misleading,” Young told The Independent. “Thirteen years is the maximum exposure under the current proposal, but we all know that nobody really serves that much of the term. Usually, they come up with some plea deal that’s somewhere in the middle, and so once you do all that, a 13-year exposure really equals a year or two in custody.”
In his letter to Price, Young said Berry’s alleged offenses were “exactly why enhancements exist.”
“His history of violence involving firearms, general disregard for the law, callousness toward members of our community, and the unlawful use of a firearm justify the use of enhancements as necessary tools to safeguard the public against an individual who poses a clear danger to their safety,” Young wrote.
In her written response released to The Independent, Price said the state legislature gave prosecutors the discretion to file enhancements while considering the “interests of justice” in determining whether they were appropriate. Price said Berry’s previous conviction was his first as an adult and he would face a parole violation in addition to the 13 years, she said.
During her campaign for district attorney in 2022, Price championed herself as a defense and civil rights attorney who would bring necessary reform to the office from the outside. Price said she opposed the death penalty and life sentences that did not give defendants the opportunity for parole. Everyone, she said, should have a chance at release.
Price also opposed enhancements, saying they disproportionately affected people of color and resulted in mass incarceration. She reiterated that in her letter to Young, saying overuse of enhancements has resulted in Alameda County “having the fifth largest county jail in the country.”
“There is no compelling evidence that enhancements improve public safety,” Price wrote. “Numerous studies suggest exactly the opposite. In fact, one study found that each additional sentence year enhancement causes a 4% to 7% increase in recidivism that eventually outweighs any benefit.”
She added that a UCLA study in 2022 found that 70% of the people serving life without parole (LWOP) enhancement sentences in Alameda County are Black, “while we are less than 10% of the county’s population.” She added that 7% of those serving LWOP sentences are white, although whites comprise 40% of the population.
“What we have learned is that enhancements may feed the revolving door of crime, clearly contribute to racial injustice and siphon our public resources, making it more difficult to invest in interventions addressing the root causes of harmful behavior.”
In April, Price issued a memo prohibiting prosecutors from filing enhancements against defendants in “an effort to bring balance back to sentencing and reduce recidivism.” Price allowed for exceptions on a case-by-case basis “involving the most vulnerable victims and in specified extraordinary circumstances.”
Young said he was disappointed with Price’s decision on Berry. The chief said he plans to monitor Berry’s case through the court process and do what he can to advocate for public safety.
“The frustrating part is these laws are on the books,” Young said. “They should be prosecuted, and especially in a case where there’s extreme violence and especially two separate crimes in a fairly short period of time. I’m just worried that if we don’t hold him accountable at this point, there’s going to be more victims.”
Since her election, Price has shaken up the DA’s office and become a controversial figure. Price fired some prosecutors, while others quit. She reopened police shooting cases deemed justified by her predecessor, including one in Pleasanton, and dropped the special circumstances allegations against two men charged with killing 23-month-old Jasper Wu on the 880 Freeway in Oakland in 2021.
Price also angered Lorie Mohs, the mother of 26-year-old loss prevention officer Blake Mohs, who was shot to death when he tried to stop a suspected shoplifter Benicia Knapps at the Home Depot store in Pleasanton in April. Price’s office charged Knapps with murder but did not add enhancements or special circumstances allegations. Although Knapps could potentially spend the rest of her life behind bars, the lack of special circumstances allegations means she will have a chance at parole if convicted. The lack of enhancements means that chance would come sooner rather than later.
Mohs, speaking at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on retail theft in June, criticized Price without using her name when asked by Tri-Valley Congressman Eric Swalwell if she wanted to use the public forum to comment on the prosecutors in her son’s case. Mohs responded that her son’s alleged killer was not charged appropriately.
“We should be charging the case based on facts and not on personal opinion or personal agenda,” Mohs said. “By not charging the (gun enhancement), Benicia Knapps will serve much less of a sentence and the DA’s Office refuses to do so. It’s not fair that we have to be victimized again to fight for our child and to fight for justice and the right things to happen in court.”
In July, a group calling itself Save Alameda for Everyone (SAFE), registered papers with the Alameda County Registrar of Voters to seek an election to recall Price.
In her letter to Young, Price said she would continue to pursue policies “that are consistent with our professional judgment.”
“While there may be some people who disagree with our evaluation of the evidence, our analysis of the facts of a case or our decisions, they are ours to make,” Price wrote. “We hope you will afford us the same respect as all the other public servants who came before us. We are the lawyers for the people.”
