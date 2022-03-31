A man convicted of kidnapping a busload of Chowchilla school children and holding them captive for ransom at his father’s gravel quarry in Livermore in 1976 was recently recommended for parole after serving nearly a half-century behind bars.
Frederick Newhall Woods IV, now 70, was found suitable for parole by two California Board of Parole commissioners during a March 25 hearing at the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo, authorities said.
It was Woods’ 18th attempt for parole. His two partners in the infamous crime, brothers Richard and James Schoenfeld, sons of an Atherton podiatrist, were previously released.
According to the Associated Press, which had a reporter attend the online hearing, Woods read a statement offering remorse.
“I’ve had empathy for the victims which I didn’t have then,” Woods said. “I’ve had a character change since then.”
He added: “I was 24 years old. Now I fully understand the terror and trauma I caused.”
In an interview with The Independent, Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno said she disagreed with the decision to release Woods. Woods, she said, should remain behind bars because he still poses a threat to the public.
“The children, the 26 involved in this, are still dealing with the consequences,” said Moreno, lead prosecutor in the county that includes Chowchilla. “It seems to me so many times these days we are so focused on the defendants, we forget about what's happening with the victims.”
Moreno said Woods has not displayed that he understands “the enormity of what he did.”
“(The victims) are traumatized. They are still going through it,” Moreno said. “He should not be with the rest of us. He still poses a threat because the victims are still dealing with the aftermath of what he did. They shouldn't run the risk of running into him at the supermarket.” He should fully take responsibility for this heinous act.”
Woods was sentenced Feb. 17, 1978, in Madera County to serve seven years to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to kidnapping and robbery for ransom. His crime, one of the most infamous in California history, garnered nationwide news coverage, became the subject for an ABC television movie starring Karl Malden and Julie Harris, and remains a topic for true-crime television shows.
On the afternoon of July 15, 1976, Woods and the Schoenfelds used a van to block the path of a school bus carrying 26 children ages 5 to 14 on their way home from Dairyland Elementary in Chowchilla, a small farming town along the 99 freeway in Madera County.
Rushing onto the bus with guns, the kidnappers transferred the children and their bus driver, Ed Ray, onto two vans with blackened windows. They abandoned the bus and drove around for 11 hours in the vans before stopping at the California Rock & Gravel Quarry on Isabel Avenue. There, in the early hours of July 16, they forced the boys and girls and driver to climb down a ladder into a moving truck buried under ground. Inside, the captives found filthy mattresses and some food, and screamed as the kidnappers covered the hole and shoveled so much dirt onto the truck’s roof, it bowed.
Leaving the children and driver behind, the kidnappers tried to call the Chowchilla Police Department to make a $5 million ransom demand to the State of California. But they could not get through because police phone lines were overwhelmed with media and the children’s family members.
During the next 16 hours, Ray and some of the older children stacked the mattresses to try to reach the opening. Once they did, although it was covered with metal and industrial batteries, they managed to push the lid away. After digging through the dirt, they escaped.
Alameda County deputies took the captives to the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, where they were fed and cleaned up.
Police immediately focused on Woods, whose father owned the quarry. He had keys to the business and had been seen driving around it before the crime. Police found a gun used in the kidnapping and the draft of a ransom note in his father’s home.
All three fled, but Richard Schoenfeld surrendered a week later. Woods was found in Vancouver, British Columbia, and James Schoenfeld in Menlo Park about two weeks later.
Although they came from wealthy families, they had concocted the plan to pay off debt, authorities said.
Each of the three pleaded guilty and were sentenced to life terms.
But in 1980, an appellate panel that included California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s father, Judge William Newsom, altered their sentences to give them a chance for parole. Before his death in 2018, William Newsom advocated for their release because no one was injured during the crime.
The parole hearing last week included participation from victims remotely. Several opposed Woods' release.
The Associated Press reported that survivor Jennifer Brown Hyde said Woods had not fully made amends for his crime.
“He could have done much more,” she said. “Even the settlement paid to some of us survivors was not sufficient. It was enough to pay for some therapy but not enough to buy a house.”
Matthew Medrano, son of victim Jodi Heffington Medrano, cried, saying his mother suffered from depression and bitter thoughts before she died, the AP said.
Other survivors said the kidnapping resulted in long-term harm, but two supported Woods’s release, the AP said.
“I believe you have served enough time for the crime you committed,” Larry Park said.
According to a 2019 CBS News report, Woods descends from two prominent families — the Newhalls and the Woods — and inherited a $100 million trust he shared with a sister. His lawyers dispute that figure.
While in prison, Woods also ran a gold mine and a Christmas tree business, which is apparently legal.
His trust and earnings helped pay for his counsel. Woods’s attorney, Dominique Banos, told the parole panel his discipline record was clean since his previous parole proceeding in 2019.
The parole board panelists were identified as Commissioner Patricia Cassady and Deputy Commissioner Keith Stanton. Their decision that Woods was suitable for release will be sent to the governor, who cannot revoke the move because Woods was not convicted of murder. Instead, Newsom can take no action and let the decision stand or refer it back to the full California Board of Parole for review.
Moreno said she suspected Newsom will send the decision to the full parole board.
Should Woods be released, he would have to have a place to go. According to the CBS report, Woods married three times while in prison and purchased an estate about 30 miles from the prison.