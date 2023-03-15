The First Church of Christ, Scientist marked its 100th anniversary in Livermore this month.
Livermore residents began meeting in members’ homes for weekly Christian Science services in 1923, and in 1931 the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Boston formally recognized the Livermore group as a Christian Science Society.
In 1948, the Christian Science Society purchased the present church property at the corner of Third and N streets for $1,500.
The Mother Church in Boston recognized the local congregation as a branch church in 1960. Later that same year, the Livermore church added a Sunday school wing that included a Christian Science Reading Room facing N Street that is still in use today.
For those interested in learning more about the church, Melanie Wahlberg, a member of the Christian Science Board of Lecturers, will give a presentation at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, entitled “Giving Freely of Ourselves, and What We All Can Gain.”