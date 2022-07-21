LIVERMORE — After receiving 8,053 referendum petition signatures two weeks ago, the city clerk announced in a July 13 letter that the city is taking no further action to verify the signatures.
In response, Move Eden Housing, the grassroots organization that submitted the signatures, has stated that the decision is illegal and has called on Livermore City Clerk Marie Weber to “perform her state-mandated duty and begin the validation of the referendum signatures as required by law.”
“We demand that the City Clerk treat the referendum petition as filed and proceed to verify the validity of signatures, as the Elections Code demands,” said Barry Fadem, attorney for Move Eden Housing.
Weber had accepted the referendum petitions from Move Eden Housing on Friday, July 8, and conducted a review of the total signature count. The community group was required to submit 5,702 valid signatures, or 10% of the voters, to qualify the referendum for the ballot. Weber then issued her July 13 letter addressed to Richard Ryon, a Move Eden Housing representative, stating that the city would not be further processing the signatures. After the initial signature count, a city clerk typically turns over petition signatures to the county registrar for verification.
According to Move Eden Housing, the referendum aims to give Livermore’s voters a chance to weigh in on Resolution No. 2022-085, which allowed the city to sell the downtown property it owns to Eden Housing for a proposed 130-unit housing project on the block bounded by South L Street, Railroad Avenue, the extension of K Street, and Veterans Way. The city plans to make the sale in late September. The community group’s goal is to repeal the resolution, which could provide a future city council majority elected this November with the ability to move the Eden Housing development to an alternative location and use the freed-up land in the center of town for an inviting park.
Explaining her decision not to proceed with the verification of signatures, Weber wrote in her July 13 letter, “Based on the advice of the city attorney and special counsel, who prepared the attached memorandum, the city has determined that Resolution No. 2022-085 was an administrative, not a legislative act, and not subject to referendum.” Weber’s letter further states that the referendum petition “has no legal effect and is therefore not eligible for filing or processing as a referendum.”
Fadem responded in a July 18 letter to Weber and City Attorney Jason Alcala that by making the determination that the referendum petition is “‘not eligible for filing or processing’ and refusing to take further action on the petition, the city clerk is in violation of her purely ministerial duties under the Elections Code.”
In a press release, Fadem provided both Election Code specifications and case law to support his conclusion.
For instance, he referenced Election Code Section 9210(b). It states that if, from examining the petition, “the elections official determines that that the number of signatures, prima facie, equals or is in excess of the minimum number of signatures required, he or she shall accept the petition for filing.” Fadem continued that if based on the signature examination, “the petition is found to be sufficient, the election official shall certify the results of the examination to the [city council] at the next regular meeting of the [council].”
To support his conclusion, Fadem also cited a number of California appellate court opinions. He quotes a 2009 opinion titled Lin v City of Pleasanton as saying, “a clerk’s duty is limited to the ministerial function of determining whether the procedural requirements have been met.”
“The city clerk does not have the power, even on advice of counsel, to not perform the clearly stated legal responsibilities set forth in the Elections Code,” Fadem continued.
He added that while Move Eden Housing disagrees with the city that the resolution challenged in the referendum petition is an administrative action, “that is a dispute to be resolved (with the city council) at another time, after the clerk complies with her ministerial duties to accept the referendum petition for filing and examine the signatures on the petition.”
Alcala did not respond to requests for comment before The Independent’s deadline.
In a subsequent email sent to The Independent Tuesday, July 19, Weber stated, “I am the one who made the decision as the Elections Official for the City of Livermore. In my capacity as the Elections Official, I am a constitutional officer that acts independent from the City Council. That is the case for all election related items.”
Weber added, “The City Attorney is reviewing the letter from Mr. Ryon’s attorney and preparing a formal response. However, I will note that the advice attached to my July 13 letter states that only legislative acts are subject to referendum. Since the City Council’s resolution did not contain any legislative acts, the petition did not have a right to be processed as a referendum using the procedures in the Elections Code. I have a duty to ensure voters are not misled throughout the election process. Processing this as a referendum would have misled voters into believing the act itself is subject to referendum.”
In response, Fadem wrote, "The City Clerk is flat-out wrong in her opinion, and we are very confident that a judge will order the City of Livermore to certify the signatures. So, the city will force us to file a lawsuit and they will spend taxpayer dollars to try and deny the will of the people. High on the list of losers right now are the more than 8,000 Livermore voters who signed the referendum petition."
Maryann Brent, the principal officer of Move Eden Housing, added that the refusal of the city clerk to process these signatures, which is required by state law, “threatens to rob over 8,000 Livermore voters of their constitutional right to petition the city for a referendum.”
“The clerk has no authority or basis in law for this refusal,” Brent concluded. “Move Eden Housing will take whatever legal actions are required to force her to comply with her state-mandated duties.”
Second Letter to the City Clerk
After receiving Weber’s July 13 letter, Move Eden Housing representatives noted that in conducting the initial review of the petitions for a total signature count, the clerk also went against decades of accepted practice by counting signatures that had been blacked out by the group’s signature gathering leaders because they were found to be invalid. The community group’s attorney said this violated state public policy. As a result, the total rose from the 8,053 signatures that Move Eden Housing counted as valid to 9,737, which included invalid signatures. If 9,737 signatures were then sampled by the city or county registrar of voters, the total percentage of invalid signatures would likely increase. According to Move Eden Housing representatives, this could result in an inaccurate calculation of verified signatures.
In another letter responding to the clerk sent on July 18, Fadem called into question the legality of the clerk’s method for counting signatures.
“We are not aware of a single jurisdiction anywhere in the State of California that would count signatures that had been blacked out on a petition,” Fadem wrote on July 18. “There is a very simple reason for that fact. It would be an absolute waste of government resources to have the county validate signatures that the proponent knows are not valid signatures. During the collection of signatures, many things can happen. Sometimes, people forget and sign petitions more than once. Sometimes, a person may think they are registered to vote in Livermore, but it turns out they are not.”
He went on to say that it is the duty of signature gatherers to check all signatures before submitting them to the city clerk’s office. Fadem stated, “Including blacked out signatures in your prima facie count is against the public policy of the State of California and is totally without precedent,” Fadem continued. “Therefore, we request that you amend your prima facie count and exclude from the count any signatures that were blacked out.”
In her July 19 email to The Independent, Weber said, “Regarding the blacked signatures, the proponent did not provide any information identifying who removed those signatures, what process they used when deciding to strike a signature, or what authority they relied upon the remove a voter’s signature. I understand that there are circumstances that could invalidate signatures on a petition. However, without knowing how they made that decision and what information was relied upon, I cannot rely on that information. For example, using outdated voter information may result in a signature not being counted that should have. Therefore, it has been the longstanding practice in the Livermore Clerk’s office to count every complete signature we can see, even when someone has tried to strike it. This always favors the voters who sign petitions.”
In response, Fadem stated, “No other jurisdiction in California counts blacked-out signatures on a petition as the City Clerk has done. Once again, we will be forced to take appropriate action to guarantee that the rights of the more than 8,000 Livermore signers who signed the referendum petition are preserved."