LIVERMORE — The city council on Monday authorized the city’s staff to study whether unincorporated flat land beyond the city’s urban growth boundary (UGB) on the city’s eastern edge could be used for future industrial business development instead of agricultural use and environmental protection.
Any change in the UGB would have to go before Livermore voters as a ballot measure.
The council’s 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Ben Barrientos dissenting, followed recommendations from the city’s General Plan Advisory Committee (GPAC) to look at the land east of Greenville Road beyond the city’s limits as a place for commercial growth. Most open land within the city’s limits is designated within the city’s new state-mandated Housing Element for residential development to deal with the state’s housing crisis.
Mayor John Marchand said the action was simply to examine whether pushing through the UGB and potentially annexing the unincorporated land between the 580 Freeway on the north and Tesla Road on the south, from Greenville Road to the South Bay Aqueduct was feasible, as the city writes its new 25-year General Plan to plot the city’s future growth.
Any actual decision on doing so would be up to the city’s voters. In 2000, voters approved Measure D and the UGB, which set a line on the city’s border to prevent urban sprawl and to protect open space and agricultural land. Making any changes to the UGB requires a ballot measure such as November’s Measure P, which asked voters whether they approved extending sewer service beyond the boundary into the unincorporated area.
“Let’s just take a look at this and see if it makes sense,” Marchand said. “Then let’s let the data create the conversation around this to see what does make sense as this process moves ahead. This is the time to talk about it.”
The proposal arose from the GPAC, a group of residents appointed in 2021 to help the city and its consultants write a new 25-year General Plan to plot the city’s future. The plan, required by state law, includes setting policies for everything from housing, public safety, infrastructure, traffic, job creation, business development and climate change.
Andy Ross, the city’s senior planner, said the committee that began with 19 community members was down to 13, but continuing its work, most recently meeting in February. The committee members provide suggestions on what they want to see in the city’s future, including positions on keeping Livermore as a leader in science and technology, conservation and cultural amenities.
Ross said the committee objectives so far include expanding investment in the region’s wine country to establish a tourist destination; ensuring adequate infrastructure; pairing an increase in housing with job opportunities for residents to work locally; improving higher education; and finding land in the city for commercial use to replenish land rezoned for housing.
One idea included going beyond Greenville Road into an area under Alameda County control to develop industrial campuses.
Of the seven residents who addressed the council remotely or in person, five expressed concerns against expanding the UGB to develop the land.
Resident Jean King said Livermore had resisted urban sprawl for decades and “instead has a vibrant downtown and is surrounded by vineyards, agricultural lands, protected habitat and open space.”
“East of Greenville should be kept as ag areas and open space, not industrial areas,” King said. “County Measure D and Livermore’s UGB are very important in preserving agriculture and open space in our valley. Once a UGB is moved, it may be hard to stop from moving it again and again.”
Separately, Carol Silva warned that the city should not break the UGB. “It sets a precedent.” David Rounds echoed the concern. Referring to changes in the UGB, he asked, “Where does it stop?”
Donna Cabanne said she saw no need to even study the area east of Greenville Road, which should remain agricultural land.
“We don’t have infinite supply of lands that can be used for agricultural production, and we should protect those lands,” Cabanne said.
In a letter to the council, Richard Ryon suggested the discussion about including the land east of Greenville in General Plan discussions was a ploy by the TopCon company to encourage Livermore to annex acreage it purchased beyond the UGB.
“TopCon wants the city to annex their land east of Greenville Road because they can’t get what they want from the county,” Ryon wrote. “Alameda County is withholding approval because the land is protected by countywide Measure D, the voter-approved establishment of urban growth boundaries. It would take a countywide vote to permit the land, now designated Large Parcel Agriculture, to be changed to industrial use. That’s why they’re going to the city.”
Others saw opportunity in studying whether to annex the land. Wine grower David Kent, who serves on the GPAC, said the city was working to fulfill its state suggested 4,500 residential units over the next eight years, but also needed land to develop businesses to create jobs. He said the GPAC wanted to “refine the line” of the UGB, not eradicate it.
“There are areas inside the urban growth boundary that are absolutely better off as open space, as parkland and as habitat preservation,” Kent said. “If we want to restore the inventory of light industrial land, we’re going to have to look at some of this county land, which has had toxic levels of commercial development. poorly planned, poorly permitted, if permitted at all, and the city can really step in and fix this.”
Alan Burnham said he supported studying the Greenville area. He credited King with her involvement in establishing the previous UGB protections in the early 2000s and said it could be done again.
“There can be a plan comparable to that to the east of Livermore protecting some areas permanently, in exchange for other things,” Burnham said. “All these things should be on the table to be discussed.”
During a council exchange, Councilmember Evan Branning pointed out that the land east of Greenville is under county control and Livermore has no say in what happens to it.
“I do think it’s an important area for us to look at,” Branning said. “I agree with Mr. Burnham; there’s nothing wrong with the thought experiment of whether or not this is a good idea. And as the mayor pointed out, this is not something that could be a council action. We can’t simply decide to move the urban growth boundary. However, it does give us a lot of opportunities if we were to move the urban growth boundary to have better control over the land.”
Vice Mayor Brittni Kiick took issue with those against even looking at the UGB, which was created two decades ago, she said, when she was a child.
“When I was 12 years old, I would not have imagined that we would have lived through a global pandemic, that we would have lived through multiple housing, recession, all these different crises,” she said. “The world is different than it was in 2002. I’m not suggesting that we strip away the urban growth boundary. I am suggesting that we make decisions based on data about how the world is today, not how it was when I was a preteen.”
Councilmember Robert Carling thanked the GPAC committee for the Greenville idea and criticized those who spoke against even discussing it.
“I am very much in favor of taking a look at this,” Carling said.
As the lone dissenting vote, Barrientos said once the UGB is broken “it’s going to be like a snowball going downhill” and more development will occur.
GPAC Members Reduced
In a separate matter, the council accepted the staff recommendation to reduce the GPAC from 19 members to 13, a decision that would not require the appointment of new members to replace the six who have left.
In answer to Branning’s question as to why the members who have left the committee would not be backfilled to bring the committee up to its original size, staff stated that GPAC is far along in the process. The catch-up for new members would be difficult.
Consultant to Address New State Housing Laws
In other council action, the panel unanimously approved hiring the consultant Shute, Mihaly and Weinberger LLP to advise the city on design standards to implement new state housing laws and the city’s Housing Element.
The Housing Element, which provides a listing of where the city could develop 4,500 residential units to help the state meet its housing crisis, includes policies to update the Livermore Development Code to conform with state laws. The Development Code includes local laws that govern land use, development and redevelopment in the city, including details such as height and setback limitations.
The consultant will also work with the city to “draft new objective design standards that will address topics such as site planning, building massing, building frontages, entrances, exterior materials, landscaping, utilitarian/mechanical elements of building design, and be complementary to, and not replace, the existing 2004 Design Standards and Guidelines.”
Police Department Aims To Purchase Drones
During a discussion about the Livermore Police Department’s military-style equipment and vehicles, Capt. Jason Boberg told the council the agency would return to the council at some point with a proposal to purchase nine Urban Aircraft System (UAS) devices, which are commonly referred to as drones. Boberg said the department relies on Alameda County Sheriff’s Office drones, but the agency might soon start charging for the use of them and the equipment is not always readily available.
The drones, which come in various sizes for different situations, would be used in situations involving barricaded suspects, active shooters, search and rescue efforts, disaster responses and crime scene investigations.
Boberg said the department would return with its proposal to the council at a later date.