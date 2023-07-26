LOGO - City of Livermore

LIVERMORE — In order to look at the possible expansion of uses beyond the Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) into the “East of Greenville Focus Area,” the city council on Monday engaged a consulting firm to study the environmental impacts of development options.

The 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Ben Barrientos voting no, approved an 18-month contract for nearly $308,000 with Rincon Consultants, Inc. to prepare an Environmental Impact Report (EIR) on the area.