LIVERMORE — In order to look at the possible expansion of uses beyond the Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) into the “East of Greenville Focus Area,” the city council on Monday engaged a consulting firm to study the environmental impacts of development options.
The 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Ben Barrientos voting no, approved an 18-month contract for nearly $308,000 with Rincon Consultants, Inc. to prepare an Environmental Impact Report (EIR) on the area.
The approval followed repeated calls from residents for council members to vote against the EIR plan. Community speakers accused the council and city staff of intending to push through the UGB without resident input.
“It’s obvious what you’re doing here,” resident Greg Scott said at the meeting. “You want to blow through the eastern urban services boundary. You want to extend the city limits. Why else would you be spending 300 and some odd thousand dollars to do this?”
Mayor John Marchand and other council members denied the charge, saying they were acting on a request from the volunteer members of the city’s General Plan Advisory Committee (GPAC). The GPAC, composed of residents and business owners, reviewed potential land use alternatives for East of Greenville at its May and June meetings. Members asked for an EIR to help formulate their decisions as they work to write a new General Plan to manage the city’s growth through 2045.
During its June 14 meeting, the GPAC committee recommended that a thorough analysis of the area be completed to “better inform the community of tradeoffs, costs and benefits associated with development of the area and possible municipal and UGB changes,” a city report said. An EIR will provide an analysis of potential environmental consequences of development on the land.
Councilmember Bob Carling said those who expressed concerns should have joined the General Plan Advisory Committee (GPAC).
“Whoever spoke against this had an opportunity of being on GPAC,” he continued. “If you’re so concerned about it, you might have considered volunteering for that and spending your time there and trying to influence whether or not we looked at this property or not.”
The East of Greenville Focus Area “consists of approximately 1,140 acres of land, mostly located east of Greenville Road, west of the aqueduct, and south of I-580,” city documents stated. It is unincorporated and under the jurisdiction of the Alameda County Board of Supervisors. Any governmental takeover of the land by Livermore would require an annexation plan. A ballot measure would be required to enable commercial and industrial development because the land is outside Livermore’s UGB.
According to the city staff report, only non-residential uses would be allowed. They include “industrial, commercial, parks, open space, and agriculture.”
The city council focused on the Greenville area in April when they directed the city staff meeting with the GPAC committee to address plans for the land. Proponents of acquiring the so-called East of Greenville Focus Area believe commercial development could aid the city’s economy; increase sales, property and business license tax revenue; create a way to permanently protect the Altamont Range; expand parks and protect open space; connect trails; lead to educational facilities with degree programs; and provide a more attractive entry to eastern Livermore and south Livermore wine country. According to city documents, commercial development could lead to more than 5,000 new jobs by 2045.
On July 10, the city council met in closed session to discuss purchasing parcels for sale that are outside the area bound by Greenville Road, the aqueduct and I-580.
The move to proceed with an EIR without gauging whether residents want to expand the UGB rankled some residents, who accused the council during the public comment period of acting too quickly, wasting money and ignoring the public’s opinion.
Resident Carol Silva said polls have shown overwhelming support for protecting the UGB.
“Why not have an agreement to study on how to live, work and grow within our existing UGB, instead of having a study involving moving the UGB?” Silva said. “Many people enjoy much of our downtown development. They also enjoy the land, the cattle and the vineyards that surround Livermore. This is what makes Livermore unique and pleasant.”
Doug Mann said approval of an EIR was “part of a strategic effort to break Livermore’s Urban Growth Boundary.”
“The residents of Livermore fought hard for our UGB, and this attempt to expand the size of the city by over 1,000 acres — 10% — will fail,” Mann said. “This was dropped on us. We knew nothing about environmental impact report.”
Barrientos, who pulled the item off the consent calendar for discussion, said he agreed that spending money on an EIR was not necessary until residents showed they wanted to expand the city. He accused the city of “sneaking around” to get an EIR approved on the consent calendar, which is a string of agenda items considered routine for a quick cumulative vote.
“We should be going to the people first before we say we have $300,000 to study on it, because I think that opens the gates to more development beyond the boundary,” Barrientos said. “You should go to the people first and say, ‘Do you agree that we should expand?’”
Marchand said Barrientos made a good point but said the study will “identify exactly the things that you’re talking about,” including the land’s benefit to the community, whether acquiring it would lead to more open space, agricultural opportunities, or a partnership with the Tri-Valley Conservancy.
“This study is to identify what benefits and what costs there would be to give the voters the opportunity to make an informed decision,” Marchand said. “Right now, they don’t have the information. They don’t know what the costs or the benefits would be.”
Councilmember Evan Branning agreed, saying the study would provide residents with information for a public vote.
“What should we use the land for? Open space? Do we want to preserve a greenbelt around our city to prevent any future growth?” Branning said. “Do we want to have agricultural uses for that space? This idea that some people suggested that we vote first — what are we voting on? … Without us first studying, we don’t know the question.”
Councilmember Brittni Kiick took issue with commenters who said the city was spending too much money on the study. She said it was “disingenuous” to complain about the price “when similar public commenters have participated in lawsuits that have cost a lot more city money than $300,000.”
“Disagreement is fine,” Kiick said. “I just would appreciate it if the disagreement was honest. I really don’t think it’s the $300,000. I think it’s because you’re mad about the direction we gave.”