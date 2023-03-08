LIVERMORE – Encouraged by a survey that showed 89% of Livermore residents considered their town’s quality of life to be excellent or good, the city’s leaders on Monday discussed their strategic goals for the next five years, including improving civic engagement, developing affordable housing, maintaining public safety and combatting climate change.
During a special city council meeting where city administrators disclosed that, if all goes well, Livermore will find itself with a $5.8 million budget surplus by 2028, the city released a 48-page Citywide Strategic Plan to set its path going forward on how the council might spend the money.
While the current fiscal year’s budget shows a deficit of $6.4 million, the budget for fiscal year (FY) 2023-24 projects an increase in total sources and a decrease in total operating expenditures to bring the ending budgetary balance to zero. Staff said that an increase in housing and businesses will aid in the increase of revenue. To decrease expenditures from FY2022-23 through FY2023-24, the city will reduce its contribution to the reserves by $500,720, along with a $897,000 reduction to the Capital Improvement Program.
The adjustment, however, comes at a time when several of the city’s assets need repair. In late 2021, the Community Asset Management Program (CAMP) graded the health of public assets with varying grades. CAMP’s recent January agenda materials indicated that city walls alone received an asset health grade of an F and are underfunded by $1.6 million per year.
The strategic plan — a vision statement that includes goals related to emergency preparedness, housing and human services, transportation and traffic safety, water, libraries, neighborhood preservation and more — will be utilized to guide the formation of the city’s two-year budgets.
“The number one priority for our community was the overall economic health, because they understand how important this is,” Mayor John Marchand said. “The budget is so important because as we increase the economy and we increase the revenues, then that is what allows us to do everything else that we want to do.”
Tina Olson, the city’s administrative services director, said Livermore’s total operating revenue is expected to rise from the $132 million it posted for 2023-24 to nearly $158 million in 2027-28. The increase will largely come from increases in sales and property tax revenue related to new developments, including the downtown hotel, Blacksmith Square, Legacy housing and the Isabel neighborhood that will add nearly 4,100 multi-family residential units and about 2.1 million-square-feet of office, business park and commercial development.
Developed over the course of several months, the strategic plan provides ideals for how city leaders see the future. The document, for example, discusses aims for its police and fire departments that include programs to reduce crime and fatal traffic collisions, expand community engagement such as Neighborhood Watch, and improve its ambulance responses.
In city management, the document suggests increasing online services for obtaining permits and paying fees, along with ensuring the availability of affordable housing for low-income residents and providing services for the homeless.
The document also lists the goals of maintaining city stormwater drainage systems, keeping water safe, and improving physical and digital libraries.
Under the banner “Economy that Prospers,” the strategic plan calls for initiatives to recruit businesses to come and stay in Livermore, while attracting a diverse workforce.
To master “Environmental Stewardship,” for example, the plan calls for working with business leaders to create climate action programs, use Livermore’s natural landscape to improve stormwater management, mitigate fire risks, improve the tree canopy and encourage drought-tolerable landscaping.
Among its plans for keeping Livermore an “inclusive” and “inviting” place to live, the plan suggests growing Livermore’s economy with restaurants, bars and entertainment venues; expanding access to the arts; and continuing to implement the Downtown Specific Plan, including eateries, the hotel and parking structures.
During a discussion, Councilmember Ben Barrientos, in his first few months on the panel, asked how the city could improve residents’ engagement with the city council.
City Manager Marianna Marysheva said the city uses social media, newsletters, its web site and community forums to connect with residents, but it is planning more face-to-face interaction.
“We’re also implementing a new tool, townhall meetings that we’re beginning to organize,” she said. “That’s a great opportunity for the community to be engaged. There will be a number of events throughout the community, and we’re trying to take those events outside of downtown where council members can meet and greet the community and talk to them informally.”
Councilmember Evan Branning listed several specific topics he wanted to see added to the document, including mentioning the volunteer Citizens Academy, where residents learn how the Police Department operates; making sure affordable housing is available for “very low” income people; creating response teams for people in mental health crises; and improving road safety.
Branning said the document should include an objective to increase the focus outside of the downtown area “to make sure that every part of the city gets to enjoy the services that the city provides.”
“I received a comment just before the meeting asking about having more about the wine country character included,” Branning said.
Councilmember Brittni Kiick said she believed modernizing the city’s systems was an important goal, along with mental health programs. She added that pedestrian and bicyclist safety should be considered part of the higher priority of public safety.
“I think sometimes when those things get separated out, pedestrians and people on bikes are not considered as important when it’s way below public safety on the list,” Kiick said. “I think keeping those people safe is within that role and that job.”
Marchand said he was pleased with the positive responses in the 2022 community survey that showed the city was doing something right. The survey found about nine in 10 people would recommend living in Livermore to someone else and said they were likely to stay for the next five years.
Positives included 80% answering “excellent” or “good” to whether they felt safe; 85% considering the quality of the natural environment to be “excellent” or “good”; and 80% viewing the overall economy as “excellent” or “good.”
Positive views of traffic flow had peaked at 61%, down 11% from the previous survey. Those surveyed gave a less favorable view to street repair. On the lower end, “land use, planning and zoning” efforts received a 50% excellent/good rating with code enforcement getting a 50% positive view. Confidence in city government rated a 60% excellent/good rating, with “acting in the best interest of Livermore” reaching 61%.
The city’s Housing options rated a 45% excellent/good rating with “affordable quality housing” at just 19%. Livermore’s “cost of living” achieved a 25% excellent/good rating.
Councilmember Bob Carling said he was concerned that the city was overemphasizing the positive results of the community survey when just 411 people returned responses out of the 3,200 contacted.
“It’s a little hard to judge the accuracy of this,” Carling said. “I think we, maybe, overly depend on some of the very high scores that we get.”
Still, Carling said he was pleased that reviews for the city’s cleanliness improved along with the public’s opinion of parking availability.
“Apparently,” Carling said, “the fact that we focused on parking has been recognized.”
New City Planning
Commissioners Selected
In another special meeting on March 2, the city council appointed two new members to Livermore’s Planning Commission and returned incumbent Jacob Anderson for another term, following interviews with seven candidates.
Anderson, a middle school teacher; Yolanda Fintschenko, executive director of a firm that helps science-based startups in the Tri-Valley; and Tracy Kronzak, a self-employed technology consultant, received the most votes from the city council members at the conclusion of the 90-minute public interview session carried on YouTube and Zoom.
“It’s really incredible this level of talent in our community that is wanting to step up and put in the amount of time and effort,” Mayor John Marchand told the group. “The passion that everyone brings to this community is what makes this a good place to work.”
Anderson, Fintschenko and Kronzak, who will serve four-year terms, will join incumbents Daniel Leary and Steven Dunbar, whose terms end in 2025.
The other candidates interviewed were Asa Strout, Erik Bjorklund, Carmelita (Mel) Chiong and Neal Pann. Each candidate received a vote from one or more of the council members, who each selected their top three.
City Clerk Marie Weber immediately swore in the planning commissioners, whose volunteer job is to advise the city council on the city’s growth and development and its adherence to the city’s General Plan.
“I’ve said this many, many times,” Marchand said. “The planning commission decides whether it can be built. It’s the city council’s position to decide whether it should be.”
Each of the candidates was separately asked the same questions, which centered on the planning commission’s responsibilities, working well with others, and what they viewed as the key issues going forward in the city.
Kronzak, a five-year Livermore resident who serves on the city’s General Plan Advisory Committee, said the planning commission’s role helping people “make the best decisions possible for now and for the future of this town” was exciting.
“As a step-parent of two children who will, I hope, outlast me, I want to leave the city in a better place than when I arrived with it,” Kronzak said. “This is a natural extension of the work that I’ve been doing so far.”
Kronzak said a commissioner must pay attention to detail and to the trends in a city that is trying to be innovative, while preserving its culture and history. They further noted the city is working to expand opportunities for business and create an inclusive welcoming environment for all of its citizens.
Kronzak cited Livermore’s top issues going forward to be climate change and making the best use of the diminishing amount of available land within the Urban Growth Boundary to balance the needs for industry and residential housing.
Kronzak said commissioners, city staff and council members all had the same goal and should leverage each other’s expertise, judgment and resources to make decisions even when they disagree.
“We’re all here because we care deeply about the fate of this city and the future of its residents,” they said.
Anderson, a middle school teacher and parent who has served on the planning commission for four years, said commissioners must make decisions based on how they meet the parameters of the general and specific plans, ordinances and design guidelines.
Anderson said he believed Livermore residents want to keep its rural feel, while also growing.
“I believe it’s really important to make sure that it’s an integrated community,” Anderson said. “That’s how Livermore was built. We were ranchers and then winegrowers, scientists, and the arts, and all of those added a layer to our community, and our community embraced each one.”
Anderson said going forward, city planners must keep the city’s feel, while “making sure we have equitable development across town.” He added that it’s important to have disagreements and diverse opinions on the planning commission, along with “understanding where the community is coming from” and addressing their fears about development.
Anderson stated that his experience on the commission will help him continue to grow in his role.
“The passion has not changed for me,” he said. “Growing up, I actually checked out the Downtown Specific Plan…I really want to see what’s going to happen, how can we have a better town.”
Fintschenko, who came to Livermore with her husband in 1998 and raised a family, explained that she wanted to “be a part of building a vibrant community that is resilient to the future.”
Fintschenko said she viewed the city’s primary planning issue going forward as having enough housing “so we can maintain a great town” where residents can participate in the community, because they are not stuck in traffic.
“I see that as a significant challenge,” she said.
She continued to note that the city must deal with energy efficiency and transportation, and accommodate population and business growth, while keeping the city’s beauty and green spaces.
Asked how she would work with other commissioners and staff on contentious issues, Fintschenko explained that she did not believe people tried to be obstreperous or difficult.
“I would hope that I would always start out listening more often than informing,” she said.
Those who didn’t get the jobs made similar points about paying attention to provisions of the general plan and working together despite disagreements for the good of the city.
Carmelita “Mel” Chiong, who lost a bid for a city council seat in November, said she believed her position on the general plan committee made her an experienced candidate for the planning commission. She hoped her appointment would lead to more diverse opinions in making decisions.
Pann, an architect who has worked on affordable and senior housing projects, believed affordable housing was a major issue going forward for the commission
“It’s our job to see and make sure that that housing matches our design standards and guidelines along the way,” Pann said.
Bjorklund, a transportation engineer who previously served on the Planning Commission, said he believed housing, transportation, homelessness and a vibrant downtown were key issues for the city to deal with in the coming years.
“Livermore, it’s now the place to be, the place to go,” Bjorklund said. “It’s just a nice place. I want to see that continue.”
Strout, a business analyst who said he recently took leave to become a stay-at-home dad, said the “timeliness of getting things done” was a key issue for the city going forward.
“We’ve had some outside lawsuits that have also slowed down development,” Strout stated. “I think that probably our biggest issue is trying to play catch up the next couple of years.”
Anderson led with four council votes; Kronzak and Fintschenko followed with three votes each; Bjorklund received two votes; Chiong, Pann and Strout received one.
Councilmember Ben Barrientos voted for Bjorklund, Fintschenko and Chiong; Council member Brittni Kiick chose Kronzak, Anderson and Pann; Councilmember Bob Carling voted for Kronzak, Anderson and Fintschenko; Councilmember Evan Branning picked Kronzak, Anderson and Strout; and Mayor John Marchand voted for Anderson, Bjorklund and Fintschenko.