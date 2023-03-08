LOGO - City of Livermore

LIVERMORE – Encouraged by a survey that showed 89% of Livermore residents considered their town’s quality of life to be excellent or good, the city’s leaders on Monday discussed their strategic goals for the next five years, including improving civic engagement, developing affordable housing, maintaining public safety and combatting climate change.

During a special city council meeting where city administrators disclosed that, if all goes well, Livermore will find itself with a $5.8 million budget surplus by 2028, the city released a 48-page Citywide Strategic Plan to set its path going forward on how the council might spend the money.