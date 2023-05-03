LIVERMORE — The city council on April 24 approved a $1.17 million contract with a company to complete the cleanup and monitoring of three contaminated locations in the downtown core.
The locations include the former Quality Cleaners site near the proposed L Street parking garage; the former J Cleaners site near Stockmen’s Park in Blacksmith Square, where retail, SPARC Theater and Quest Science Center are planned; and the Old Train Station, the site approved for the Eden Housing complex.
Pangea Environmental Services, the city’s environmental consultant, will test soil vapor over the next two years, as work begins to remove tetrachloroethylene (PCE) tainted dirt from the sites bounded by First Street, L Street, Railroad Avenue and South Livermore Avenue. Exposure to PCE, a solvent used in dry cleaning, can cause eye, skin, sinus and throat irritation. It also can cause liver damage and is a potential carcinogen.
According to the agreement, Pangea will install 12 soil vapor extraction (SVE) wells and four soil vapor sampling wells along with pipelines at the sites and report their findings to the San Francisco Regional Water Quality Control Board (Water Board). A public notice from the Water Board indicated that five new extraction wells will be built near Stockmen’s Park; seven new extraction wells and the four vapor sampling wells will be constructed on the L Street Garage site. Earlier, four extraction wells were installed on the Old Train Depot site. At that time, contaminated soil was removed.
The L Street Garage, a $30 million project, is slated to add 452 spaces near L Street between Veterans Way and First Street. Quality Cleaners operated at the location from the late 1940s to 2000. According to city documents, the site requires the removal of 490 tons of soil — or 35 truckloads — along with the installation of an SVE system to remove and treat organic volatile chemicals before the four-story structure can be built.
J Cleaners operated at 2093 Railroad Avenue from the early 1970s to around 2008 when the strip mall was demolished. Stockmen’s Park was constructed in the approximate location of the dry cleaners in 2019. As part of the construction of Stockmen’s Park, 1,811 tons of soil with traces of PCE was removed in December 2019. Pangea will continue to monitor the northwestern portion of the Stockmen’s Park site, the future SPARC location, where it will build 5 extraction wells.
Eden Housing’s 130-unit affordable housing project is planned for the site where the Old Train Depot was located, north of the L Street Garage. In 2018, the city contracted Pangea to test the soil, soil vapor, and groundwater; submit documents to the Water Board; and prepare reports required by the Water Board. Then in 2021, crews from Pangea drilled four wells at the Old Train Depot site.
Remaining activities at this site include construction observation of the Eden Housing project and post-construction indoor air sampling. As part of the L Street Garage construction project, vapor extraction piping is going to be connected to the existing wells at the Eden Housing location. This work is scheduled for 2023. Vapor extraction is then planned to begin in this area beginning in early 2024.
The budget from the Livermore Village Remediation Project 2021-18 covers the cost of the $1.17 million agreement with Pangea. This budget includes revenue from the California Department of Toxic and Substance Control, which has approved two years of grant funding for remediation activities at the L Street garage and Eden Housing sites. About half the work is expected to occur during that time and will be eligible for grant reimbursements. The 2022 COP Debt Construction Fund 320 will fund remaining expenses for Quality Cleaners tasks and all expenses for the J Cleaners sites. Low Income Housing Fund 611 will fund expenses for the Eden Housing project site tasks completed outside of the two-year period that is covered by the grant. Work is anticipated to be completed in 2026, at which time, the remediation systems will be removed.
Earlier, the city allocated additional funding to deal with the pollution at the planned Eden site. On May 25 last year, the Livermore City Council approved a resolution, currently under litigation, that enabled Eden to purchase the Old Train Depot site and provided it with a $17.6 million funding package. A $4.3 million portion of that funding is allocated to address subsurface contamination at the site.
The city’s public works department staff has been asked whether all $4.3 million would be needed to address contamination, in addition to funds already awarded to Pangea since 2018. The question was not answered by press time.
In February, the city hired Gannett Fleming Inc. to oversee the construction of the L Street Garage.