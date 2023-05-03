LOGO - City of Livermore

LIVERMORE — The city council on April 24 approved a $1.17 million contract with a company to complete the cleanup and monitoring of three contaminated locations in the downtown core.

The locations include the former Quality Cleaners site near the proposed L Street parking garage; the former J Cleaners site near Stockmen’s Park in Blacksmith Square, where retail, SPARC Theater and Quest Science Center are planned; and the Old Train Station, the site approved for the Eden Housing complex.