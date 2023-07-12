LIVERMORE — Livermore officials appear to be looking at potentially acquiring 1,139 acres of a 1,638-acre area in the East of Greenville Focus Area in a possible annexation plan. The goal would be to accommodate future job growth, provide a gateway to the region’s wine country and add research facilities adjacent to the city’s National laboratories.
In a process that could take years and that would require a public ballot measure, the city council met in a closed session with city staff members Monday night to discuss the possible purchase of three parcels east of Greenville Road that are listed for sale.
Following the closed session, City Attorney Jason Alcala did not report what had occurred at the meeting. Although the subject of East of Greenville Focus Area’s future has been a topic of discussion at Livermore’s General Plan Advisory Committee (GPAC) meetings, no real estate deals appeared even remotely close.
Tri-Valley Realtor Daniel Buffington, who represents two of the Greenville landowners, told The Independent he only knew the city might be interested in his clients’ properties because it was reported as a closed session topic on the Monday night city council agenda. Buffington said no one from the city had contacted him regarding the properties for sale, and he had no idea about the city’s intentions.
“I really don’t know,” Buffington said. “I just heard that they’re looking to do stuff like that, but not yet.”
The East of Greenville Focus Area is located outside the city limits, but within Livermore’s Sphere of Influence, a term meant for land on the border that could be annexed. The entire area of about 1,638 acres is outside Livermore’s Urban Growth Boundary, east of Greenville Road, west of the aqueduct, and between the 580 freeway to the north and Tesla Road to the south. Mostly undeveloped, it includes utilities and a few large lot rural residential homes, a city report stated.
As the city works on writing a new General Plan to direct growth through 2045, the East of Greenville Focus Area drew the attention of the city council earlier this year. The council directed the staff to look at it as a potential for job growth, but limited any development that would occur there to non-residential uses.
In May and June, the city’s GPAC met and discussed several ways the land area could be utilized. Those involved believe the East of Greenville Focus Area could be used for business to generate 4,800 to 5,100 jobs by 2045; aid the city’s economy; increase sales, property and business license tax revenue; create a way to permanently protect the Altamont Range for agriculture, ranching and wildlife movement; expand parks; connect trails; lead to educational facilities with degree programs; and provide a more attractive entry to eastern Livermore and south Livermore Wine Country.
So far, GPAC has talked about balancing agriculture and the needs of the South Livermore area with employment generation. The body’s members have discussed limiting commercial development, identifying the benefits of changing land uses and adjusting the city limits.
Whatever plan eventually goes forward, the GPAC committee has recommended the area south of the aqueduct be preserved for agricultural uses; the Department of Water Resources Patterson Reservoir and the Western Area Power Administration substation remain unchanged; a public or private research campus or college be located adjacent or close to the national laboratories; and industrial land be used for technology campuses and manufacturing facilities. The panel rejected all residential uses.
For any of this to happen, Livermore residents would have to pass a ballot measure to allow the city to expand beyond the Urban Growth Boundary, and the city would have to buy private property and annex unincorporated land currently under Alameda County’s jurisdiction. A staff report said it could take “many years” before any development could occur and spill beyond the targets in the 2045 General Plan.
Buffington said county land surrounds some of his clients’ properties, making accessing it somewhat difficult.
Since the land became available for purchase before the pandemic, Buffington said he has received a number of calls from out-of-state developers, including some who wanted to place solar farms on the land. Nothing panned out.
One of Buffington’s client’s, Mike Fuller Motorsports, Inc., has listed 125.5 acres for sale at 18 Greenville Road. Another client, Doris E. House and Beverly J. Brooks Trust, has two parcels totalling 32 acres listed at $1.5 million on US Highway 50 East north of the 580 Freeway and south of Altamont Road.
In addition to the Greenville sites,the council also discussed a fourth property in northwest Livermore during its closed session. The property in Doolan Canyon, north of the I-580 Freeway and west of the city limit, is owned by the city. The agenda item indicates it could be sold or leased to East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD).
According to the Alameda County Assessor’s Office, the site is nearly 138 acres at 5658 Doolan Road. A 3,654-square-foot barn that includes a 1,512-square-foot living area with a kitchen and bathroom is on the property, along with a 2,142-square-foot garage. It last sold in December 2018 for $1.775 million.
Although the GPAC committee’s June staff report said the panel had stressed the importance of preserving open space and beautifying the area, possible changes to the land have already drawn concern from residents who advocate for open space and agriculture.
“The South Livermore Valley Area Plan vision was very clear — to ensure the survival and enhancement of this century-old wine region,” 60-year Livermore resident Jean King told the GPAC panel on June 14. “It was four years in the making and provided the framework for the county to work with local cities, landowners, citizen groups,
developers and viticulturists to rejuvenate the South Livermore Valley as a premium wine producing region.”
She pointed out that one of the methods of protecting the lands from development was establishing agricultural easements in perpetuity.
“I encourage cooperation and consultation with all the interested parties when considering the area east of Greenville. This is not a quick and easy decision,” King concluded.