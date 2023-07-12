LOGO - City of Livermore

LIVERMORE — Livermore officials appear to be looking at potentially acquiring 1,139 acres of a 1,638-acre area in the East of Greenville Focus Area in a possible annexation plan. The goal would be to accommodate future job growth, provide a gateway to the region’s wine country and add research facilities adjacent to the city’s National laboratories.

In a process that could take years and that would require a public ballot measure, the city council met in a closed session with city staff members Monday night to discuss the possible purchase of three parcels east of Greenville Road that are listed for sale.