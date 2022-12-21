LIVERMORE — Two Tri-Valley citizen organizations and the City of Livermore filed appeals Dec. 14 asking the Alameda County Board of Supervisors to overturn its planning commission’s decision to approve a 47-acre cemetery project in unincorporated North Livermore.
Friends of Livermore (FOL) and Friends of Open Space and Vineyards (FOV) jointly contend — along with Livermore officials — that the plan for Monte Vista Memorial Gardens near Interstate 580 between North Livermore Avenue and North First Street violates provisions of Measure D, a voter-approved initiative passed in 2000 to protect and enhance agricultural land and open space in Alameda County.
“As approved, the project is not consistent with the county’s General Plan,” FOL and FOV wrote in their appeal.
The cemetery is controversial because it would be created on land outside Livermore’s Urban Growth Boundary and would house about 20,000-square feet of buildings, including a two-story 16,180-square-foot mortuary and funeral home, a 3,440-square-foot single-story pavilion and a crematorium.
“The commission abused its discretion when it determined that the cemetery project is an allowable use as defined in the East County Area Plan’s (ECAP) Large Parcel Agricultural Use Designation and the amendments thereto by voter-approved Measure D,” Livermore’s Planning Manager Steve Stewart wrote in the city’s appeal.
Approved with the commission’s 5-1 vote on Dec. 5, Monte Vista Memorial Gardens would be built on nearly half of a 104-acre parcel. Proposed by the Monte Vista Memorial Investment Group LLC, the non-denominational burial site would include five acres designated exclusively for Jewish families, who currently must travel outside the area for the nearest cemetery. An estimated 40,000 Jews live in Alameda County, including about 10,000 in the Tri-Valley.
“If you look at the Environmental Impact Report (EIR), we have attempted to deal with every single issue that has been brought up,” Ronald Kahn, CEO/manager of the Magen David Memorial Investment Group and a director/board member of Monte Vista Memorial Investment Group.
“To a certain degree, we feel that some of these appeals are based on ‘no development,’ (which) really is what they want,” Kahn said. “But sometimes development is needed, and if it’s done smartly and correctly and with the social responsibility attached to it, we feel this is an asset to the community, not a detriment.”
Although the plan faced public opposition during the planning commission meeting, the panel approved the project’s EIR and issued a conditional use permit (CUP) to operate.
FOV President Tamara Reus and FOL President Lee Younker contend in their appeal that the CUP should not have been granted because, as approved, the project is not a public cemetery and is not a public or quasi-public use. They also contend that the project does not conform to all general plan and area plan policies relating to health and safety codes; and the project will be “contrary to the specific intent clauses established for the district in which it is to be located.”
Dick Schneider, a co-author of Measure D and a member of FOL, said the cemetery’s buildings, such as a mausoleum, must be within a 2-acre envelope to meet general plan requirements. Measure D also considers the mortuary and funeral home to be “urban uses” that cannot be located outside the Urban Growth Boundary.
“As proposed, the main buildings (funeral home, pavilion, etc.) are within a 2-acre area. However, the mausoleum most certainly appears to be outside the 2-acre development envelope,” he wrote in an email to The Independent. “It’s not clear whether all the columbaria are inside or outside the envelope.”
Schneider went on to explain that mausoleums and columbaria are buildings under the county’s zoning ordinance, and since they’re not agricultural buildings, they must be within the 2 acres, together with the funeral home, mortuary and crematorium. In addition, he noted, as the cemetery is built out over time, additional mausoleums, vaults, and columbaria might get constructed on the west side of the arroyo, “which would clearly be outside the 2 acres.”
“These are urban buildings that serve an urban purpose,” Schneider said during the hearing. “Most, if not all, mortuaries and funeral homes in the Tri-Valley are inside the Urban Growth Boundaries. They’re inside the cities. None of them are connected to a cemetery or part of the cemetery. So there’s no inherent need for a funeral home and a mortuary to be connected to be outside the Urban Growth Boundary at this cemetery.”
Schneider added that those buildings could be built within the cities “like most like all the others are” and remains brought to the cemetery site for burial.
Livermore’s appeal stated that the city worked with county staff since the project’s early planning stages in 2012. The city, the appeal says, submitted staff comments related to the project use, design and environmental impacts in response to the Draft EIR public comment period in March.
“City staff strongly recommended that the applicant demonstrate consistency with the City of Livermore General Plan, the Scenic Corridor Policy and the North Livermore Urban Growth Boundary Initiative,” Stewart wrote.
Livermore’s appeal argues the city’s General Plan includes “smart growth principles” that prohibit urban uses beyond the Urban Growth Boundary and focuses infill and mixed-used development within the city limits.
“The project sprawls beyond the city’s Urban Growth Boundary and requires the extension of new infrastructure,” Stewart wrote. “The project is contrary to the principles of smart growth and the city’s General Plan goals and objectives.”
In addition, the city contends the proposed cemetery is too large. The North Livermore Urban Growth Boundary Initiative permits cemeteries of up to 20 acres, “provided they are designed to minimize off-site visual impacts from monuments or other structures,” the appeal says. As currently proposed, the project would encompass 47 acres once Phase 2 is completed.
In addition, the city contends that the cemetery would be within the I-580 Scenic Corridor and would partially block the view of the arroyo, “which is inconsistent with the city’s policy.”
Albert Lopez, Alameda County’s Planning Director, said he had received both appeals. County staff would develop a response before the appeal hearing, likely to be held in February.
Kahn said the development group has modified its proposals, including reducing the size of the funeral home and eliminating lakes because of concern about water to “keep in line with the guidelines.”
“We’ve really done everything to try to do it the right way,” he said. “The County of Alameda agrees with us that we’ve done this.”
Kahn said his group is committed to building the cemetery.
“We believe this is a plus for the community,” Kahn said. “We’re ready to go to the Board of Supervisors and make our case just like we did with Planning. And Planning approved this.”