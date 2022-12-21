LOGO - City of Livermore

LIVERMORE — Two Tri-Valley citizen organizations and the City of Livermore filed appeals Dec. 14 asking the Alameda County Board of Supervisors to overturn its planning commission’s decision to approve a 47-acre cemetery project in unincorporated North Livermore.

Friends of Livermore (FOL) and Friends of Open Space and Vineyards (FOV) jointly contend — along with Livermore officials — that the plan for Monte Vista Memorial Gardens near Interstate 580 between North Livermore Avenue and North First Street violates provisions of Measure D, a voter-approved initiative passed in 2000 to protect and enhance agricultural land and open space in Alameda County.