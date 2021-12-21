LIVERMORE — City Manager Marc Roberts, credited with revitalizing the city’s wine country, energizing the community’s downtown with parks, housing and entertainment venues, and leading it to recognition as a 2021 All-America city, announced Monday that he plans to retire in June.
Roberts, who worked for Livermore for 3.5 decades — including the last 10 years as city manager — told the city council he was fortunate to work with 24 councilmembers and five mayors “who’ve all been committed to improving the life for Livermore residents.”
“It’s been an amazing ride here for 35 years to be able to work for the city and to accomplish and be a part of so many different things,” Roberts said.
Roberts said he announced his departure early to help the city council recruit his replacement. The council scheduled a special closed-door session for (Thursday, Dec. 16) to begin the process. The city said in a statement that it plans to hire a new city manager by May to overlap with Roberts.
Roberts’ public announcement came the same night the city released a lengthy statement, outlining Roberts’ accomplishments during his tenure with the city. Roberts began as an assistant and associate planner, and shifted to special project coordinator, assistant to the city manager, and community development director before his unanimous selection as city manager in 2012.
“Livermore has benefited tremendously because of Marc’s leadership,” Mayor Bob Woerner said in a statement. “I’m very thankful to have been able to work with him while on the council. He has done a great job of skillfully working with many different councils to keep us all focused on providing the Livermore community with a great quality of life.”
John Marchand, who served as Livermore’s mayor from 2012 to 2021, said in a statement he was honored to work with Roberts during his entire term in office.
“A lot has been accomplished on his watch,” Marchand said. He cited Roberts’ role in placing more than 60 pieces of public art around the city, creating an emergency operations center and a new council chamber, and completing the first phase of Stockmen’s Park to fulfill “a promise that the city made 59 years ago.”
“Livermorium Plaza will be completed next year, Veterans Park is being planned and more parking is being added to the downtown, our residents’ top priority,” Marchand added. “That’s a lot to be proud of.”
Over his career, Roberts played key roles in the city’s progress. While serving as special project coordinator in 1995, Roberts developed the city’s one-stop permit center, which streamlined the permitting process for staff and customers.
Roberts also served as project manager for the South Livermore Valley Specific Plan, which rejuvenated Livermore’s wine country, helping it grow from six wineries and less than 1,200 acres of vineyards in the late 1980s to more than 50 wineries and more than 4,000 acres of protected vineyards and open space in 2021.
As community development director, Roberts led the team that wrote and implemented the Downtown Specific Plan, a project to transform Livermore’s downtown into a destination spot with stores, coffee shops, restaurants, bakeries, bars, a movie theater, a performing arts theater, public art and public gathering places including Lizzie Fountain and Flagpole Plaza. Much of the work, including the I Street parking structure, is scheduled to be completed in 2022.
Roberts’ tenure involved the development of Livermore’s civic center, including building the police station in 1995, renovation of city hall in 2002, and a library in 2004. The city recently built a civic center meeting hall, which houses the new city council chamber and emergency operations center.
Roberts played a key role in negotiating with the county, bank and stakeholders to keep the Bankhead Theater afloat after the state’s Redevelopment Agency ended.
The city credited him with implementing a plan to address the city’s unfunded liability for retiree health benefits and guiding the city through the Great Recession and COVID-19 pandemic. While directing the city’s emergency operations center, Roberts helped to bring a regional testing site to the Alameda County fairgrounds and vaccination clinics to areas of need. According to the city, more business opened than closed in Livermore since the start of the pandemic.
As the city’s senior ranking employee, Roberts appointed 15 executives, overseeing a budget of $139 million and 475 employees.
In a statement, Roberts said that he was “lucky enough to work on everything from downtown revitalization, to reinvigorating our wine country and preserving open spaces surrounding Livermore, to enhancing the financial stability of the city so it could deliver all the services our community depends on every day.”
In 2021, Livermore received recognition from the National Civic League as an All-America city, receiving the award for outstanding civic engagement.
Roberts said he was grateful for the teams of professionals he worked with in Livermore “who have made Livermore the great place it is today.”
He further noted that he looks forward to a long retirement in the “amazing community.”
“I’m really looking forward to life after work,” Roberts told the council. “It will be difficult for me to leave this organization.”
Councilmembers wished Roberts well, saying he helped to train them when they were elected.
“When you retire, you can run for council,” Woerner said during the meeting. “I got on the council just right after you were appointed and being a newbie on the council at that time, I certainly really appreciated all that I learned from you and all you’ve done.”
Councilmember Bob Carling offered his best wishes.
“I know how challenging that can be when you retire from an organization where you spent several decades of your life,” Carling continued.
Although Roberts’ departure will end years of administrative stability for the city, it’s undergoing other changes at the top. Douglas Alessio, an 11-year employee who served as assistant city manager in 2021, recently retired, city officials said. Alessio joined Livermore in 2010 as financial services manager. Appointed administrative services manager in 2012, he oversaw finance, human resources, information technology, the city clerk’s office and cybersecurity. Before joining the city, Alessio worked in a variety of capacities in the cities of Antioch, Brentwood, Oakley, Emeryville, Walnut Creek and Gonzales.
Adam Van de Water, Livermore director of innovation and economic development, on Jan. 4 will take over as executive director of the Transbay Joint Powers Authority (TJPA), which owns and operates the multimodal Salesforce Transit Center, connecting nine Bay Area transit systems and the public Rooftop Park.
In a TJPA statement, Van de Water said he hopes to bring 20 years of executive government experience to make the Salesforce Transit Center a world-class multi-modal transit hub and deliver the Downtown Rail Extension (DTX) project to connect the Bay Area to the future California high-speed rail system.
“There is no better time to deliver the DTX as we leverage historic federal infrastructure investment on the promise of this decades-long Bay Area vision,” Van de Water said.
According to a TJPA statement, Van de Water will replace Interim Executive Director Nila Gonzales, who led the TJPA for 16 months. Van de Water previously worked on large scale projects in the Bay Area, including San Francisco’s Railyard Plan; expansion of the $500 million Moscone Convention Center; the relocation of the Golden State Warriors to the $1 billion Chase Center in Mission Bay; and the completion of the 27-acre Mission Rock project with the San Francisco Giants and the Port of San Francisco.
While in Livermore, he worked with two national labs, redesigned outdoor space that brought more than $6 million in economic impact and helped establish the Wine Heritage District. In addition, he engaged Art Builds Community to develop a Cultural Arts Vision for Livermore.