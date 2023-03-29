LOGO - City of Livermore

LIVERMORE – The city easily exceeded state target numbers to build housing for higher income families during the last eight years but fell significantly short of aims for affordable housing for low- and very low-income residents.

A planning report presented to the city council at its Monday meeting revealed the city issued permits for 1,411 units that catered to those with “above moderate” incomes of more than $171,350 a year for a family of four. The state had required 920 from 2015 to 2022 in its most recent eight-year Housing Element plan.