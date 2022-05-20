Last week’s article on airport noise solutions stated that Five Rivers Aviation owner Pete Sandhu wanted to extend the runway.
To clarify, Sandhu's suggestion was not to extend the runway, but to add a displaced threshold before the runway, so planes taking off can have space to get a head start and climb earlier and higher before they reach residential areas. There is ample space within the existing airport boundaries to accommodate a displaced threshold. The displaced threshold does not extend the available runway for planes that are landing.