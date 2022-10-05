The Livermore High football team defeated College Park High School 35-8 on Sept. 30. The Cowboys remain undefeated with the win and continue to have one of their best starts to the season in school history.
The Cowboys defense played a huge role in the win as they shut down the Falcons the entire game. At halftime, the Cowboys took a 14-0 lead and gave the College Park offense fits.
In the third quarter, Livermore scored 14 unanswered points and took all the momentum in the game. They would close out the game easily and come away with the win.
Senior running back Elijah Hodgers rushed for 142 yards on 14 carries and scored a touchdown. The Cowboys rushing attack played a big role in the win as they rushed for 223 yards as a team on 31 carries.
Senior Tyler Trudeau completed 10/22 passes for 179 yards and threw a touchdown.
The Cowboys move to 6-0 on the year and complete preseason play undefeated. Up next, they will face Foothill High School on Sept. 14 at home for their first game of league play.