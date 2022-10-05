LOGO - Livermore High School Cowboys LHS

The Livermore High football team defeated College Park High School 35-8 on Sept. 30. The Cowboys remain undefeated with the win and continue to have one of their best starts to the season in school history.

The Cowboys defense played a huge role in the win as they shut down the Falcons the entire game. At halftime, the Cowboys took a 14-0 lead and gave the College Park offense fits.