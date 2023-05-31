LIVERMORE — The city council on May 22 unanimously approved development of a 172-unit condominium complex north of the 580 freeway as part of the Isabel Neighborhood Specific plan.
The Denova Homes project for a 5.27-acre parcel on the northeast corner of North Canyons Parkway and Triad Place will include 13 three-story condominium buildings containing townhomes ranging from 626- to 1,275-square-foot units. Thirty-four of the 172 units will be deemed affordable and set to be sold at below market rates to individuals and families with median and moderate income levels. Twenty-four units will be accessible for those who are disabled.
The development includes a quarter-acre private park, landscaping, parking and street improvements.
“This is going to be a really cool neighborhood. I’m very excited for this,” said Councilmember Evan Branning, who represents the district where the project is located. “There’s going to be a really cool Main Street going on. It’s going to be parks, community spaces. It’s really going to give a vibrant neighborhood for the people who are living north of the freeway.”
The approval marks another step in the Isabel plan to bring 4,095 attached single-family and multi-family units to 1,138 acres in the northwest part of the city surrounding the Isabel Avenue/580 freeway interchange. In addition to homes and rental units, the Isabel plan will include nearly 2 million-square-feet of office, business park and commercial development, three neighborhood parks, pedestrian and bicycle facilities, and infrastructure improvements.
About 1,000 – or 25% – of the homes in the Isabel plan are expected to be deemed affordable units. In Alameda County, median income for a family of four is about $125,000; while moderate income is about $150,000. The new development dubbed Triad East contains about 20% affordable units. Of those, 25 will be reserved for people with moderate incomes; and nine for those with a median income.
The new tract touched off a brief discussion of the city’s recent admission that it is falling short of goals to build housing for lower income residents. The city’s Housing Element deems low-income families as those making $71,400 to $109,000 a year. Very low-income families make $46,300 to $71,400 for a family of four.
Offering her opinion to the council, resident Jean King thanked the developer for including affordable units instead of paying in-lieu fees, but criticized the fact there are no units for lower income levels in the Triad East tract.
“This development has 80% market rate and 20% affordable, which includes zero low and zero very low-income units,” King said. “I ask you to reach your goal by increasing the affordable housing to 25% and to include very low and low-income units along with the medium and moderate affordable units, which are in this present plan.”
Branning said it was too late in the process to alter the plan.
Councilmember Brittni Kiick, who rents her residence, said she’s become resigned to the reality that developers sell homes to moderate and higher income families, not residents with very low incomes.
“The amount of money we’d have to subsidize to pay just for the cost of living for low and extremely low families doesn’t make sense,” she said. “Do I agree that everyone should be able to buy a home? Absolutely. Is that the reality of the market? No. I am a millennial and millennials and Gen Z are not buying houses. We will probably be renting till my children are out of college.”
Councilmember Ben Barrientos questioned whether the city’s planning commission understood the need for more housing for low-income people. Mayor John Marchand said the market sets the rates.
“The city does not build housing. The market builds housing, and we’ve got to work with them to create product,” Marchand said. “We have affordable for-sale units. Where do we get the low and very low? That’s a rental product. And we’ve been trying to bring in rental products for a while, and we’re still fighting in the downtown. But that’s where we’re going to be achieving the low and the very low. It’s rental. These are for sale.”