LIVERMORE — The city council on May 22 unanimously approved development of a 172-unit condominium complex north of the 580 freeway as part of the Isabel Neighborhood Specific plan.

The Denova Homes project for a 5.27-acre parcel on the northeast corner of North Canyons Parkway and Triad Place will include 13 three-story condominium buildings containing townhomes ranging from 626- to 1,275-square-foot units. Thirty-four of the 172 units will be deemed affordable and set to be sold at below market rates to individuals and families with median and moderate income levels. Twenty-four units will be accessible for those who are disabled.