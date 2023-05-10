LOGO - City of Livermore

LIVERMORE — The planning commission on May 2 approved recommended changes to the city’s South Livermore Valley Specific Plan (SLVSP) to enable the development of a 30-room hotel that a court recently ruled had failed to meet the SLVSP requirements.

Specifically, the planning commission voted 5-0 to recommend that the city council amend the SLVSP to allow the proposed Wine Country Inn to have a 50-foot setback from Hansen Road. The SLVSP language will still require 100-foot setbacks from the property line but added language to exclude the Wine Country Inn site.