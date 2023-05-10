LIVERMORE — The planning commission on May 2 approved recommended changes to the city’s South Livermore Valley Specific Plan (SLVSP) to enable the development of a 30-room hotel that a court recently ruled had failed to meet the SLVSP requirements.
Specifically, the planning commission voted 5-0 to recommend that the city council amend the SLVSP to allow the proposed Wine Country Inn to have a 50-foot setback from Hansen Road. The SLVSP language will still require 100-foot setbacks from the property line but added language to exclude the Wine Country Inn site.
The change will circumvent a California 1st District Court of Appeal ruling that said the SLVSP explicitly required 100-foot setbacks.
“The planning commission recommended the change to clarify that the current zoning that applies to the property and allows a 50-foot setback is consistent with the Specific Plan’s intent,” said Livermore Planning Director Steve Stewart. “The setback for the site was always intended to be less than the 100-foot setback on Arroyo Road, and the zoning that was approved under the Specific Plan by the city council in 2001 for all of the residential development around this area, and the commercial sites, includes a 50-foot setback from Hansen Road for the Wine Country Inn.”
Jean King, a resident who said she supports a hotel development but opposes the proposed project’s design, disagreed.
“Rather than requiring the applicant to conform to the rules, the city is changing the (Specific Plan) to conform to the applicant’s plan,” King said. “The plan should not be changed to fit the inn. The inn should conform to the plan.”
In a letter to the planning commission, King said the hotel planners “are trying to fit too much in the space available.”
“The setback requirements on this particular location should not be changed,” King continued. “To be consistent with the rural, wine country character of the area, the setback on the Hansen Street access street should remain 100-feet and be required to be planted with vineyards and orchards and not include parking and a trash enclosure.”
The planning commission’s decision is not final. The commission makes recommendations to the city council, which will discuss and vote whether to approve the project at its May 22 meeting.
Proposed for years, businesswoman Michelle Boss wants to develop a two-story hotel at Hansen and Arroyo roads. The hotel would include a restaurant and bar, a 2,300-square-foot caretaker’s house with a pool, a business center with meeting rooms and a parking lot.
A hotel is included in the vision of Livermore’s SLVSP, a 1997 document created in the 1990s with rules on how to manage development while retaining the area’s rural feel. The SLVSP calls for a 30-room boutique hotel within 1,891 acres along the city’s southern border, along with residential homes, a restaurant in the hotel and other commercial uses.
The Livermore City Council approved the project after it received planning commission approval in 2019.
The move prompted the residents’ group Friends of South Livermore (FSL) to file a suit in Alameda County Superior Court. Among the group’s arguments was that the building’s proposed 50-foot setbacks from Hansen Road came up 50 feet short of the 100-foot requirement in the SLVSP. The city council, the lawsuit argued, had no discretion to ignore that provision.
Alameda County Superior Court Judge Noel Wise rejected FSL’s claims in 2021, saying the city council did have the authority to approve the project. FSL appealed to the higher court. Two of the three justices who heard the case agreed with FSL, saying the 100-foot rule was explicit in the SLVSP and required that the city council adhere to it.
The third judge disagreed, saying the city council had the authority to adjust the code. The 2-1 vote halted progress on the development. Boss said she and the city were working on ideas that would allow it.
Their solution to amend the SLVSP was considered at the planning commission’s meeting, where they rescinded the previous approval, added language to the SLVSP and recommended it go back to the city council.
Mark Wolfe, an attorney for FSL, said his clients do not need to appeal because the hotel proposal will go automatically to the city council.
“Changing the rules in the SLVSP is a legislative action,” Wolfe said. He did not indicate how the residents will respond if the city council puts its stamp of approval on the hotel.
Boss’ attorney, Eric Samuels, said he expected the council to approve the new hotel plan.
“The same motions need to be approved by a majority vote, which we anticipate will happen,” Samuels said.
In addition to opposing the shorter setbacks, King said she was opposed to the planning commission allowing the hotel to use electric kitchen equipment.
“The independent Consumers Union highly recommends induction (cooktops and ranges) for energy-efficiency, speed and precision cooking, safety, absence of toxic fumes, absence of fossil fuels and funding from the Inflation Reduction Act,” King said. “This is another instance where the applicant does not want to conform to the city rules but wants the city to conform to their wishes.”