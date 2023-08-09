LOGO - City of Livermore

LIVERMORE — Aircraft-noise concerns around Livermore Municipal Airport rose throughout this year’s second quarter. Residents continued to focus on the volume of noise, as opposed to aircraft altitudes, speeds, routes or night operations, according to a report presented at the Aug. 7 Airport Commission meeting.

The airport received 201 noise complaints in June, compared to 191 in May and 149 complaints in April. Reports have averaged 178 complaints per month this year.