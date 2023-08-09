LIVERMORE — Aircraft-noise concerns around Livermore Municipal Airport rose throughout this year’s second quarter. Residents continued to focus on the volume of noise, as opposed to aircraft altitudes, speeds, routes or night operations, according to a report presented at the Aug. 7 Airport Commission meeting.
The airport received 201 noise complaints in June, compared to 191 in May and 149 complaints in April. Reports have averaged 178 complaints per month this year.
The numbers represent the first three months of data collected by the city’s new noise-reporting system, developed by Casper Sustainable Aero Solutions, that displays flight-path visualizations on a 10-minute delay to help reporters identify offending aircraft. But compared to the city’s previous system, the new Casper tool removes the ability to enter free-form descriptions of noise concerns, which some residents said hampers mitigation efforts.
“Aircraft types, call signs, and descriptions are deleted,” wrote Livermore resident Donna Cabanne in a letter to The Independent. “Now complaint information is limited to night ops, too loud, too low, too fast, and circling.”
Livermore resident Felicia Ziomek echoed Cabanne’s concerns at the meeting.
“By not seeing the exact nature of the complaint, that minimizes the issues and doesn’t give the Airport Commission information to make informed decisions about how to address the issue or to see how bad the issue is,” said Ziomek.
Commission Chair Adam Bertsch, however, felt the commission still had enough information with the new tool.
“I understand the point of trying to have dropdowns because then you can perform statistical analyses,” said Bertsch. “It’s really hard to perform statistical analyses on paragraphs.”
Pleasanton residents continued to generate the majority of complaints — about 70% — while Livermore residents filed 29% and Dublin the remainder.
“There’s a lot in the eastern side of Pleasanton, just off of Stoneridge, which is where our prevailing winds caused departures to go,” explained Bertsch. “Then, when we flip the runways and something different happens, we get an increased number of complaints. Oddly enough, we also see an increased number of complaints west of the airport when we’re landing east.”
With winds generally coming from the west at Livermore, and a strong preference for planes to land and takeoff into the wind, aircraft tend to depart to the west and arrive from the east on the airport’s two parallel runways, according to a brochure provided by the airport.
But when winds blow out of the east, the situation reverses, and some aircraft arriving from the east must circle around south of the airport to set themselves up for their final approach on the Pleasanton side.
Although the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) controls the airspace above Livermore and prevents the city from denying or limiting access to aircraft, the airport distributes information to pilots recommending arrival and departure routes that avoid residential areas. Livermore also implements a curfew — the city’s Voluntary Restraint from Night Flying Policy — that encourages pilots to avoid flying between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
“As soon as an airplane takes off, it’s in the National Airspace System — out of jurisdiction,” said Commissioner Darin Bishop. “Really, if there’s an airplane flying unsafely or creating a hazard to person or property on the ground, the FAA is the agency that should be contacted.”
About 4.5% of the June complaints resulted from nighttime operations, down from 15.2% in May and 14.1% in April.
Flight instructor Keith Johns suggested at the meeting that Livermore improve its signage about noise-abatement procedures along its taxiways. He also proposed signs in the airport’s run-up areas — the space where airplanes perform final system checks before taking off — which currently lack signs.
“Many of the piston transient pilots never even get out of the airplane,” added Pete Sandhu, owner of Livermore’s Five Rivers Aviation, emphasizing the need for signs targeted at taxiing aircraft.
Transient aircraft arrive at Livermore from other airports, whereas local aircraft are based at the airport. Out of the 16,968 landings and takeoffs at Livermore in June, about 33% were from transient aircraft.
Airport Manager Michael Musca responded that staff already had plans to install 4-by-10-foot signs elsewhere, reminding pilots of night-flying restrictions and noise-abatement procedures, and will consider Johns’s suggestions.
Musca to Retire
Musca also announced a career update at the Aug. 7 meeting.
“I am going to be re-retiring,” he said. “I’ve retired a few times, and I’m going to be retiring for good this time in September.”
Musca’s tenure at Livermore, which began in January, succeeded former Airport Manager Sean Moran, who himself only held the role for a little over a year.
“We completed the three projects that we started out with when I first took over,” continued Musca, referring to the recently adopted Hangar Waitlist and Airport Development policies along with the airport’s new noise-reporting system. “I just appreciate all the assistance that (the commission has) given me while I’ve been here, and all the input from the community. But (I’m) going back to retirement.”