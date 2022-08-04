Gavel Law Lawsuit Judge Court Crime Unsplash

LIVERMORE – Community group Move Eden Housing filed a lawsuit in Alameda Superior Court on Monday this week.  

The group announced in a press release submitted to The Independent that its members are “seeking to compel the Livermore City Clerk to process the referendum petition signed by over 8,000 Livermore voters.”  

“The lawsuit is our last chance to stop the city council from allowing a project that would degrade Livermore’s downtown for generations,” said Maryann Brent, a leader of the Move Eden Housing group. “We strongly support the creation of new affordable housing in Livermore, but not in the center of our downtown which should be a focal point for the City’s residents.”  

In its press release, Move Eden Housing said the lawsuit asks the court to: 

  1. “Compel the Livermore city clerk to process the referendum petition. This is required to verify if there are enough valid signatures to qualify the referendum for a future city ballot. We are confident there are. 

  1. “Put on hold the city council’s attempt to immediately sell the property to Eden Housing. If the property is sold in late August, as planned by the city, it would effectively prohibit any future city council from relocating the affordable housing to another nearby location.  