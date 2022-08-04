LIVERMORE – Community group Move Eden Housing filed a lawsuit in Alameda Superior Court on Monday this week.
The group announced in a press release submitted to The Independent that its members are “seeking to compel the Livermore City Clerk to process the referendum petition signed by over 8,000 Livermore voters.”
“The lawsuit is our last chance to stop the city council from allowing a project that would degrade Livermore’s downtown for generations,” said Maryann Brent, a leader of the Move Eden Housing group. “We strongly support the creation of new affordable housing in Livermore, but not in the center of our downtown which should be a focal point for the City’s residents.”
In its press release, Move Eden Housing said the lawsuit asks the court to:
“Compel the Livermore city clerk to process the referendum petition. This is required to verify if there are enough valid signatures to qualify the referendum for a future city ballot. We are confident there are.
“Put on hold the city council’s attempt to immediately sell the property to Eden Housing. If the property is sold in late August, as planned by the city, it would effectively prohibit any future city council from relocating the affordable housing to another nearby location.
“Let Livermore vote on the referendum. If signatures are verified, force the city to give Livermore voters the opportunity to have their voices heard through a referendum election.”
“We believe that the city clerk has no authority or basis in the law for refusing to process the petition signatures,” said Barry Fadem, attorney to Move Eden Housing. “We are simply asking the court to allow Livermore voters the opportunity to have their voice heard on this matter, as this is one of the fundamental rights granted by the California constitution.”
The Move Eden Housing referendum aims to give Livermore’s voters a chance to weigh in on Resolution No. 2022-085, which approved an agreement allowing the city to sell the downtown property it owns to Eden Housing for a proposed 130-unit housing project on the block bounded by South L Street, Railroad Avenue, the extension of K Street, and Veterans Way. The agreement requires the sale to be made by late September, but city staff have previously indicated that they expect it to occur by late August. The community group’s goal is to repeal the resolution, which could provide a future city council majority elected this November with the ability to move the Eden Housing development to an alternative location.
CityClerk Marie Weberaccepted the referendum petitions from Move Eden Housing on Friday, July 8. She then issued a memo on July 13 stating that the city would not be processing the signatures as required by law.
“Based on the advice of the city attorney and special counsel, who prepared the attached memorandum, the city has determined that Resolution No. 2022-085 was an administrative, not a legislative act, and not subject to referendum,” Weber wrote in the July 13 memo. She furtherstated that the referendum petition “has no legal effect and is therefore not eligible for filing or processing as a referendum.”
In a previous email to The Independent, Weber said she has a duty to ensure voters are not misled throughout the election process.
“Processing this as a referendum would have misled voters into believing the act itself is subject to referendum,” she explained.
During a July 25 city council meeting, City Attorney Jason Alcala said that while performing her duties, the city clerk is a constitutional officer.
“In that capacity, she acts independently from the city council. Her duty is to the voters,” Alcala said. “Her duty is to ensure their rights are upheld and respected. It's also her duty to ensure the voters are not manipulated or misled. Here, the city clerk declined to process the petition as a referendum, so that her office is not used to further mislead the voters about the nature of the resolution. She must stay above the fray and avoid politics.”
In response to the suit this week, Alcala wrote in an email to The Independent that the court will decide on the issue.
“We are confident the court will find in the city’s favor," Alcala said. “It is important to note that the petition has not identified any legislative act to make the petition eligible for processing as a referendum.”
Weber and Mayor Bob Woerner did not respond to this week’s request for comment before The Independent’s deadline.
In its press release, Move Eden Housing said it believes the city should consider alternative sites for the Eden project. The group has proposed as one option an alternative plan for the project at a site adjacent to the property, saying that the move would “preserve the property for an expansive, amenity-filled public park and ensure that critically needed and important affordable housing is developed in Livermore.”