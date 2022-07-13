LIVERMORE ― A volunteer community group recently submitted signatures to move forward with a referendum. It aims to give Livermore’s voters a chance to weigh in on an agreement allowing the city to sell the downtown property it owns to Eden Housing for a proposed 130-unit housing project. The group’s goal is to overturn the agreement so that future city councils may retain the ability to move the Eden Housing development to another location.
On Friday, July 8, Move Eden Housing turned in 8,053 signatures on the referendum petition to the Livermore city clerk. The city clerk will transmit the petitions to the Alameda County Registrar of Voters, which will verify how many signatures were correctly filled out by registered voters in Livermore. The referendum needs 5,703 valid signatures, or 10% of the registered voters in Livermore, to qualify.
“Qualifying a referendum is one of the toughest jobs in politics,” said Mony Nop, who led a group of dozens of volunteers to help gather signatures and is also a mayoral candidate. “State law gives us only 30 days to collect the signatures, compared to six months for an initiative campaign. Our residents spoke loud and clear about what they want, and they want to relocate Eden Housing and would like the opportunity to vote on this change this November. Collectively, the Move Eden Housing group was able to gather over 8,000 signatures in just 28 days, handing them in three days early.”
Move Eden Housing formed after the city council’s May 24 decision to pass Resolution 2022-085. The resolution amended the city’s disposition, development and loan agreement with Eden Housing, whose project to build 130 affordable housing units on the block bounded by South L Street, Railroad Avenue, the extension of K Street, and Veterans Way was approved by the council last year.
The entire council has shown continued support for the Eden project, citing an urgent need for affordable homes during a statewide housing crisis.
During the May council meeting, Mayor Bob Woerner said he was satisfied with the deal to sell the land for Eden’s development, calling it well-considered, while protecting the city and community’s interest.
Also, during the meeting, Vice Mayor Gina Bonanno called Eden a “really good project.”
“It addresses a very critical housing need that we've heard about often,” Bonanno added. “It's a very much less intense (project) than allowed by law and the new state housing legislation, which allows for higher density, taller buildings and less parking.”
Opponents of the project have agreed that there’s a need for affordable homes. However, they have expressed the desire to move the housing across Railroad Avenue to the north ― where they say as many as 230 affordable units and more parking could be built ― or another nearby location of the city’s choosing. This would leave space for a destination park in the center of town, Move Eden Housing members have said.
The Move Eden Housing group called the council’s May action unprecedented and “seemingly designed to preclude a future city council from considering alternatives to placing massive 4-story buildings in the center of downtown.” The group further said that because of the “harmful ramifications of the resolution, a referendum petition was circulated to give the voters an opportunity to weigh in.”
Maryann Brent, the principal officer of the Move Eden Housing group, noted, “With two city council seats and the position of mayor now open and up for election in November, it is possible that a new city council might finally listen to the majority of Livermore residents and find a solution to our downtown plan that gives us the affordable housing we need, and preserves the unique character of our downtown.”
Brent added, “We would like to remind Livermore voters that when the city council places the referendum on the November ballot, the voters must reject the council’s Resolution 2022-085 and elect city council members who are willing to consider alternatives.”
After Alameda County certifies the signatures as sufficient, the matter will be presented to the Livermore City Council. The council can choose to rescind the resolution or place the matter on the ballot at the next scheduled election.
Councilmember Robert Carling declined to comment, noting that he didn’t want to get ahead of any decision by the city clerk or Alameda County Registrar of Voters. The other members of the council did not respond.
“We call on the city council to act quickly to put this matter in front of the voters,” said Nop. “The housing project has been changed substantially without the voters’ input, and Livermore voters deserve a voice.”