LOGO - Eden Housing.jpg

LIVERMORE – The California Court of Appeal has denied a motion filed by the City of Livermore and Eden Housing to dismiss the Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) appeal of its lawsuit.

After the Superior Court rejected SLD’s challenge of the city’s approval of the Eden Housing development project last February, SLD filed an appeal with the appellate court in April. The city and Eden Housing filed a motion to dismiss or expedite the appeal in July, and California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed an amicus brief supporting the motion. SLD vigorously argued against the proposed dismissal, filing an opposition to the motion on Aug. 15.