LIVERMORE – The California Court of Appeal has denied a motion filed by the City of Livermore and Eden Housing to dismiss the Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) appeal of its lawsuit.
After the Superior Court rejected SLD’s challenge of the city’s approval of the Eden Housing development project last February, SLD filed an appeal with the appellate court in April. The city and Eden Housing filed a motion to dismiss or expedite the appeal in July, and California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed an amicus brief supporting the motion. SLD vigorously argued against the proposed dismissal, filing an opposition to the motion on Aug. 15.
issued an order denying the dismissal motion on Aug. 18. In a press release sent to The Independent, SLD representative Jean King wrote, “This is an important victory. We are extremely pleased that the appellate court recognized our serious concerns and is allowing us a full process before the court. We have strong arguments that the city and Eden did not follow the Downtown Specific Plan requirements or CEQA (California Environmental Quality Act) regulations.”
King’s statement noted, “Now, we will be able to brief the merits of our case as the Rules of Court normally require. The decision of the Court of Appeal follows California case law and established precedent; it respects the constitutional rights of our citizens.”
Although the Court of Appeal denied the city and Eden’s dismissal motion, it granted them an expedited appeal. SLD’s opening brief must be filed by Sept. 12, 2022. The City/Eden brief is due 20 days later, and the SLD reply brief 20 days after that. Oral arguments will take place potentially on Nov. 16, Nov. 30 or Dec. 14, 2022.
In regard to expediting SLD’s appeal, King’s release stated, “Although the timeframe for the appeal has been accelerated, it exceeds the 60-day limit that the city and Eden asked the Court to set. A very compressed time period would have curtailed SLD’s rights to brief the appeal and have oral argument before the court, as is the normal practice.
“Under the court’s proposed schedule, SLD can make its arguments in an appropriate timeframe.”
City Attorney Jason Alcala said the city is “pleased with the court’s decision to grant the city’s motion to establish an expedited briefing schedule and to set an early hearing date in the matter.”
“The city obtained the result it wanted,” he continued. “The city also appreciates the Attorney General’s involvement and recognition that Save Livermore Downtown’s lawsuit is an abuse of the legal process. The city welcomes his continued support to curb and expose the tactics by Save Livermore Downtown, whose principals now call themselves Move Eden Housing, to delay the project. I look forward to the Appellate Court’s final decision, and I am confident the court will uphold the judgment in the city’s favor.”
In a conversation, King explained that now there is nothing unreasonable about the appellate court’s decision to expedite the appeal.
“In fact, after noting the importance of preserving our briefing rights, the statement we filed concluded by saying that we did not oppose acceleration of the court hearing,” she said. “Citizens on both sides of the downtown housing development want the matter resolved. SLD certainly would like an alternative location for the Eden project to move forward as soon as possible.”
In finishing, King said, “Because the opportunity to make our arguments has not been curtailed by a 60-day limit, we welcome both the court’s denial of a dismissal of our appeal and the decision to expedite it.”