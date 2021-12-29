LIVERMORE — Former Livermore Mayor Dr. John Shirley died on Dec. 22 at the age of 97.
Shirley served as mayor and Livermore city councilman from 1958 to 1966. He was an active member of the community and highly revered for his years of service to the city and his country.
“Dad was one of our great American heroes,” said a statement released by the Shirley family. “He was an amazing father, grandfather, great-grandfather, husband and friend. Everybody loved him. Dad was a very special person, and we will miss him very much. He was our hero and such a great example of how to live life to the fullest.”
Shirley was a distinguished WWII veteran, who was awarded a Silver Star, two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart, as well as the Croix de Guerre by French President Jacques Chirac. He opened Livermore’s first veterinary hospital, authored two books, and was an avid traveler. In July 2019, Shirley was honored at a dedication ceremony for the new Dr. John Shirley City Council Chambers.
“It is so fitting that the new council chamber is named in honor of Dr. Shirley,” said Mayor Bob Woerner. “He was dedicated to making Livermore the best it could be through his civil service on the council and volunteer service with the Livermore Rotary Club, among many other avenues in which he served the community. We will continue to honor him in the council chamber that bears his name and where decisions will continue to be made to make Livermore the best it can be. Our deepest condolences go to Dr. Shirley’s family and to all those he inspired throughout his remarkable life.”
Shirley’s books detailed his experiences in the army during WWII, and his community political career. They are available on Amazon at amzn.to/3pvPsvs.
The City of Livermore flag was flown at half-mast from Friday, Dec. 24, to Sunday, Dec. 26, in honor of Shirley. Obituary and information on the memorial service will be provided soon.