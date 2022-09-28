LOGO - Eden Housing.jpg

LIVERMORE — Livermore residents criticized their City Council Tuesday night over a decision to sell the former Lucky supermarket site to Eden Housing despite continued opposition to its project in the downtown core.

Seventeen speakers, along with 10 residents who submitted written comments before the council’s meeting, scolded the council for pressing forward with Eden’s plan for a 4-story 130-unit affordable housing project, while rebuffing the more than 8,000 residents who signed petitions demanding a public vote. After receiving the advice of the city attorney, the city clerk had refused to process the referendum.