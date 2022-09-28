LIVERMORE — Livermore residents criticized their City Council Tuesday night over a decision to sell the former Lucky supermarket site to Eden Housing despite continued opposition to its project in the downtown core.
Seventeen speakers, along with 10 residents who submitted written comments before the council’s meeting, scolded the council for pressing forward with Eden’s plan for a 4-story 130-unit affordable housing project, while rebuffing the more than 8,000 residents who signed petitions demanding a public vote. After receiving the advice of the city attorney, the city clerk had refused to process the referendum.
“I’m convinced that you are all very intelligent people,” said resident Richard Ryon. “I simply cannot understand why you won’t listen to what the people want and move ahead in a different direction. Why not agree to negotiate with your opposition so that everybody can win and nobody loses?”
Just one man, Alan Marling, spoke in favor of the project. But following the public comment, Mayor Bob Woerner, Vice Mayor Trush Munro, and Councilmembers Robert Carling, Gina Bonanno and Brittni Kiick criticized project opponents for spreading misinformation and wasting taxpayer dollars in court.
Carling said he was offended that speakers said the council members refuse to listen to residents and are “in bed with developers.”
“People who are promoting this narrative have no idea about the integrity of the men and women on this council,” he said, blaming a small group for opposing the plan. “We were duly elected to represent the will of all the people, not a select wealthy few. They have spent millions of dollars and cost you the taxpayer millions of dollars.”
City officials announced this month that the city had closed escrow Sept. 7 to sell the parcel bounded by L Street, Railroad Avenue, the extension of K Street and Veterans Way to Eden Housing, furthering the controversy over the proposal.
The sale was part of an agreement with Eden approved unanimously by the council in May to build the housing project. The vote occurred despite a community group’s lawsuit to relocate the development. Although Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) lost in Alameda County Superior Court, SLD appealed the judge’s decision against them, and it remains in litigation.
Supporters of the project believe Eden Housing will provide affordable housing for workers within the city limits, so they don’t have to commute from other communities with lower rental and house prices.
Opponents to the project say they are in favor of affordable housing, but think the downtown project would be better suited at a nearby location, where they say more units could be built. They believe a new city council that would be elected in November should have the say on the project going forward, not the current council.
On Sept. 19, the city broke the news of the land sale, which had taken place on Sept. 7. Following the announcement, numerous residents wrote letters and appeared before the council Tuesday night to protest.
Livermore resident Johnna Thompson called the city council’s vision for downtown myopic and flawed. She wrote that she believed the council locked in the plan with the sale so that a new council could not alter it after November’s election.
“Your tactics have been alarmingly anti-democratic,” Thompson wrote. “Refusing to accept referendum signatures and rushing through the sale of land to Eden ahead of November’s election, using Livermore taxpayers’ money to loan to Eden for the purchase, were done to guarantee that you would get your way, regardless of voters’ wishes. You did it because you could, not because it was the right thing to do.”
Karen and Jeff Richardson wrote that moving forward with the current Eden Housing plan “compounds the poor decisions made to date which will cast a blight on Downtown Livermore.”
“It is irresponsible of the council to commit the city to over $17 million to support a project, which so many oppose,” the Richardsons wrote. “The parking impact alone of the current proposed site will make enjoying Downtown Livermore a nightmare.”
Resident Jeff Miller’s written statement explained that he moved to the city six years ago for its “small town atmosphere, lack of crowds and crime, and the overall appeal of the Livermore area.
“I am strongly opposed to the current Eden Housing plan, which will ruin the downtown area, cause problems with traffic, parking and congestion, and create an undesirable atmosphere in the city,” Miller wrote. “It was poorly planned, and I will not vote for any candidates for mayor or city council who are supporting this plan.”
Speaking in the council chamber, Livermore resident Jean King said the citizens responded in 2017 when the council asked residents for input on downtown development. Housing, she said, came in last of 10 priorities, but the city council chose to build housing at the very center of the city-owned property.
The council, she said, ignored citizen requests for referendums and initiatives to move the housing and build a park. Instead, the council approved two larger buildings, cast aside a petition for a public vote, and rushed to sell the property before a new council could be elected.
“The citizens are again responding,” King said. “Livermore needs a council that listens to its citizens.”
In his comment before the council, Greg Scott called Livermore a “sugar daddy” for Eden Housing, providing a $7.8 million loan to Eden Housing, spending $5.5 million for open space obligations, another $4.3 million to clean up a contaminated site, and now selling the land.
“The downtown Eden Housing Project is a shakedown and is not based on community cooperation, democracy in our community or justice — socioeconomic or otherwise,” Scott said.
Councilmembers took issue with many of the commenters, angrily rejecting statements that called their integrity into question.
Bonanno said the courts had repeatedly ruled in the city’s favor over opponents’ attempts to stop the project. Opponents, she said, have wasted taxpayers’ money and staff time fighting the plan.
“It seems that this has become an election issue,” Bonano said. “We’re going to deal with it again in November…I trust the voters of Livermore to do their homework to seek out accurate information, not misinformation and to vote accordingly.”
Woerner took issue with the public comments, saying there’s “a misunderstanding of how affordable housing works.”
“What happens is, you know, the developers, when they pay their in lieu fees, we get affordable housing funds, and that’s managed by the city, and then the city buys land and injects it into affordable housing projects,” Woerner said. “This land was bought with affordable housing money a long time ago. No money being to Eden. What is happening is quite the opposite of the way it’s being spun. What the loan is about is a guarantee to this community that if for some reason Eden doesn’t perform and the money comes back, we get the land or the equivalent money. But normally, when things go as planned … the land is donated to the project – that’s the whole point of the affordable housing funds.”
He also responded to commenters’ points that the buildings were too tall for the historic downtown.
“In 2017, I suggested that we lower the height limit from four to three stories because that’s the code,” he continued. “Guess who showed up to say don’t do it? Jean King, Richard Ryon, Maryann Brent, Jeff Kaskey, and they have the nerve to show up tonight and complain about tall buildings when it’s because of them that we didn’t lower the height, so give me a break.”
He further addressed the referendum, calling the efforts to move Eden Housing “political theater.”
“When that petition began circulating, there was no chance that it was going to get on the November ballot,” he said. “Because even if the clerk had ruled that it could be properly processed, it would not have come back in time for a council meeting to put it on the November ballot.”
Gun Buyback Program
In other action, the Council gave the Livermore Police Department the go ahead to conduct a pilot gun buyback program that would allow people to safely dispose of firearms, ammunition and related items.
Carling proposed the idea in June, asking police officials to come forward with a plan.
“I think taking any gun that we can have removed from Livermore is a worthwhile goal,” Carling said.
Police Capt. Jeff Bogerg and Chief Jeramy Young told the council that the city will partner with two faith-based organizations, First Presbyterian Church and Cornerstone Fellowship of Livermore, to run the program. Initially, $10,000 will be spent to offer $100 gift cards, likely for Safeway supermarkets, in return for operable handguns and rifles. Higher capacity weapons might return $200 gift cards.
A resident would be allowed to turn in up to three weapons to prevent someone with a large cache from exhausting the gift cards, Bogerg said.
Weapons would be melted down at minimal cost, officials said.
Gun buybacks, which have been held in other communities throughout California, generally involve residents driving into a line, opening their trunks and allowing police officers to remove unloaded weapons safely. Police and city officials who advocate gun buybacks say the programs enable residents to dispose of weapons they don’t want and eliminate guns that could be stolen in burglaries or create dangers for children in homes.
Bogerg said San Rafael police collected 500 guns during a gun buyback, including five that had their serial numbers removed.
The Livermore buyback could occur sometime in October.
“I appreciate this,” Munro said. “It’s a way to do something the community as a whole can agree on.”
The Police Department was advised to conduct the program and report its results to the City Council to decide if more would be scheduled.
“Anything that makes us safer is good,” Woerner said.