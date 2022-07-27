LIVERMORE — More than 100 members of the public wrote in or spoke out during this week’s council meeting expressing support or opposition to the Move Eden Housing referendum.
The contentious meeting followed the city clerk’s announcement on July 13 that the city would not move forward with Move Eden Housing’s referendum petition.
Proponents say the purpose of the referendum is to prevent the city from loaning funds to Eden to acquire the proposed site in late September. Their goal is to have the public vote on the referendum in November, which, if approved, would make it possible for a newly elected council majority to relocate the Eden project off the downtown center. For them to do so, the land must still belong to the city.
Those who support the referendum and moving the 130-unit affordable housing project — currently planned for the site bounded by South L Street, Railroad Avenue, the extension of K Street, and Veterans Way — said the clerk’s refusal to process the petition signatures was illegal. They also said that resolving the issue in court, would create additional expenses for taxpayers.
Those backing the city’s strategy said the members of Move Eden Housing were bullying the clerk, who was following the law. They also condemned those whom they said were delaying affordable housing during a housing crisis.
Alan Marling, a projection activist, criticized those behind the referendum and a lawsuit previously put forward by Save Livermore Downtown regarding the Eden Housing project, accusing the group of viewing legal recourse as “a tool to veto decisions made by democratically elected officials.”
“The plutocrats are willing to fundraise for lawsuits that delay necessary infrastructure, no matter how many taxpayer dollars that litigation wastes,” Marling said. “The affordable housing is for people making our wine, people answering calls at the police station, people caring for our elderly in nursing homes, and people teaching our kids. We owe so much to these workers and to return their service by scornfully denying them a place to live is not becoming.”
Mayoral candidate Mony Nop, who helped lead the signature gathering campaign with support from council candidates Ben Barrientos and Carol Wahrer, commended the city clerk for her work and professionalism, but said disagreeing with her decision is not bullying.
“I, along with many other residents in our community, have worked very hard to gather signatures,” Nop said. “I can personally say I walked door to door, I spoke to many residents that have signed the referendum, and during my walk door to door to gather signatures, I found most of the residents — over 85% of them that I had contacted — would like to see a change of location for Eden Housing.”
City Attorney Jason Alcala contended that only a petition which challenges a legislative act can be processed as a referendum. He said the petition challenged Resolution 2022-085, which approved an amendment to an agreement to sell property the city owned to Eden Housing. He said the act was administrative, not legislative, and therefore not subject to referendum.
“While performing her duties as the city's elections official, the city clerk is a constitutional officer,” Alcala said. “In that capacity, she acts independently from the city council. Her duty is to the voters. Her duty is to ensure their rights are upheld and respected. It's also her duty to ensure the voters are not manipulated or misled. Here, the city clerk declined to process the petition as a referendum, so that her office is not used to further mislead the voters about the nature of the resolution. She must stay above the fray and avoid politics.”
Longtime resident Doug Mann, however, called into question the city attorney’s explanation. Alcala “chronically gives very poor legal advice,” Mann said, and pointed to a recent California Supreme Court denial of the city’s request to depublish the Garaventa Hills’ Court of Appeals ruling against the City of Livermore. (For the full story: https://bit.ly/Indy_SaveTheHill)
“I was one of the people who presented the signatures to her (city clerk) on that Friday, and she told me directly that they would be delivered to the county the following Tuesday or Wednesday,” Mann said. He added that she later was counseled by the city attorney and declined to verify the signatures.
Failing to verify the signatures is illegal, Mann noted.“Making quasi-judicial evaluations, as the city attorney seems to want the clerk to do, is prohibited by law,” he added.
Others felt the time for changing the plan had passed. Alan Burnam said a compromised plan could have been possible two or three years ago but is now too late.
“If the city is not sued by the Save Livermore Downtown group or one of their affiliates, it will be sued by affordable housing groups,” Burnam said. “Unless someone comes up with tens of millions of dollars very soon, you will get the current Eden plan or worse, after wasting more time and money on pointless posturing.”
Darcie Kent of Darcie Kent Vineyards expressed her support of Eden Housing and the clerk’s decision. “This is a small group, and their tactics are ruthless and unfair,” Kent said.
Robin Groth-Hill, whose business was once located where the Legacy Apartments are being built, said plenty of residents wanted the housing moved, contrary to what the city’s supporters are claiming.
“I know a lot of people in this town, being here 53 years, and I’ve not heard anybody that is for the downtown placement of the affordable housing,” Groth-Hill said. “Everybody is for affordable housing, just not in that location. So, I believe that it is something that the city council should put to a vote of the citizens. If you are so sure that this (Eden site) is what the citizens of Livermore want, there is no harm in letting us have a voice come November, and finding out if this truly is what is voted for by the majority of Livermore citizens.”
Jean King stated that those who want the Eden project relocated are not a small group. She counted 75 who had submitted statements to the city on Monday asking for the referendum to proceed, and only four who supported the city’s refusal to do so. At the council meeting, 17 residents spoke in support of the referendum and 12 opposed it.