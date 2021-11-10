On Oct. 25, 2021, members from Pleasanton and Livermore police departments, in conjunction with Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, Stockton Police Department and the California Highway Patrol, simultaneously served search warrants at three locations in Stockton.
The search warrants were the result of an extensive investigation that was initiated by an alert citizen who provided information related to a catalytic converter theft in the Tri-Valley. During this two-month investigation, detectives from both departments discovered several people and locations involved in the theft of catalytic converters. During the search, detectives arrested two suspects, recovered 25 catalytic converters, $91,000 in cash, illegal weapons, and drugs.
On Oct. 26, 2021, Pleasanton and Livermore detectives assisted Placer County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol in the search of residence in Elverta, California, where detectives arrested one suspect, recovered 15 additional catalytic converters and five stolen vehicles.
Cities across the nation have experienced an increase in catalytic converter thefts and your police departments are committed to addressing this crime trend. The departments extend their gratitude to the community members and allied agencies who assisted in the operation.