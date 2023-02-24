Congratulations to Detective Bloom on her promotion to the position of Sergeant. Sergeant Bloom has 11 years of law enforcement experience, four of those years at the Livermore Police Department. She has held several positions including Detective, School Resource Officer, Field Training Officer, Crisis Negotiations Team, First Aid/CPR Instructor, Explorer Advisor, and Department Mentor. She is excited for the opportunity to be more involved with citizens in the Livermore community. She is passionate about working with the youth and victim advocacy. “As a detective, I took great pride in handling every case as if my loved ones were involved. I’ll take that philosophy with me back to patrol,” said Bloom. Fun fact: Sergeant Bloom’s first police ride-along was in a helicopter.