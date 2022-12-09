The Dec. 1 article “Livermore pulls EIR for the Garaventa Hill Development” contained two errors. An email from a project manager that included a map of the site with sketches of where PG&E power lines were to be installed should have been dated July 7, 2022. A reference to “Lamphier” in another email was related to Lamphier-Gregory, the company that wrote the Environmental Impact Report. It was not a reference to Scott Lanphier, Livermore’s public works director.
Visitors enjoy the grand opening of Deacon Dave’s at Casa del Pomba on Hillcrest Avenue in Livermore. This is the 39th annual event of the holiday extravaganza featuring over 780,000 lights. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
