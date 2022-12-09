Error Symbol Unsplash Correction

The Dec. 1 article “Livermore pulls EIR for the Garaventa Hill Development” contained two errors. An email from a project manager that included a map of the site with sketches of where PG&E power lines were to be installed should have been dated July 7, 2022. A reference to “Lamphier” in another email was related to Lamphier-Gregory, the company that wrote the Environmental Impact Report. It was not a reference to Scott Lanphier, Livermore’s public works director.

