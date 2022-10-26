The Independent incorrectly reported in an Oct. 13 story titled “Who’s Funding the Candidates?” that Shakespeare’s Associates, Spectrum Meals on Wheels, and Shepherd’s Gate had contributed to Livermore mayoral candidate John Marchand’s campaign, when in fact, the three organizations were listed as recipients of civic donations from Marchand’s campaign. We apologize for this error.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
featured
- By Nathan Canilao
-
The Foothill High School girls volleyball team defeated the Livermore Cowboys 3-0 on Sept. 15. The Falcons improve to 15-2 while the Cowboys drop to 3-7.
Latest News
- Don't let pumpkins go to waste
- ‘Married at First Sight’: 5 Key Moments From Decision Day (RECAP)
- Jennifer Aniston 'felt worried about Matthew Perry'
- Selena Gomez 'didn't know how to cope with bipolar disorder'
- I'm inspired by the strength of women, says Jessica Chastain
- Michael J. Fox admits he's 'loving life'
- Q&A: The New Student Loan Income-Driven Repayment Waiver
- ‘Nancy Drew’ to End With Season 4 on CW, EPs Promise ‘Worthy and Resonant Payoff’