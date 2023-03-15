LOGO - City of Livermore

LIVERMORE — The city council on Monday unanimously approved its state-mandated “Housing Element” plan that identifies locations in the city to potentially build 4,570 residential units by 2031 to help California address its housing crisis.

The 342-page final document, in the works for more than a year, will serve as a guide for Livermore to develop its share of the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG) Regional Housing Needs Allocation that last year identified the necessity for 441,176 housing units during the next eight years.