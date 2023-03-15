LIVERMORE — The city council on Monday unanimously approved its state-mandated “Housing Element” plan that identifies locations in the city to potentially build 4,570 residential units by 2031 to help California address its housing crisis.
The 342-page final document, in the works for more than a year, will serve as a guide for Livermore to develop its share of the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG) Regional Housing Needs Allocation that last year identified the necessity for 441,176 housing units during the next eight years.
“The housing element itself does not require you to build housing,” said Jennifer Gastelum, a consultant from PlaceWorks, an urban planning firm that helped write the document and is consulting on the city’s next 25-year General Plan. “The housing element identifies opportunities where there’s land available to accommodate future growth.”
The council approved the document with little discussion. Last month, the California Department of Housing and Community Development deemed Livermore out of compliance with state housing laws and potentially facing fines for failing to meet the Jan. 31 deadline to submit its report. Gastelum said Livermore’s Housing Element plan was recently deemed in compliance and would be sent to Sacramento last Wednesday morning.
Last year, ABAG said Livermore’s housing share for 2023-2031 increased 67% from the 2,729 units required during the eight-year period from 2015. Overall, ABAG showed Bay Area cities and communities showed a need for 135% increase in housing creation following decades of inadequate development.
As a result, the shortage of available housing resulted in dramatic home price increases that left many Californians unable to afford mortgages and rents literally out in the cold.
Although cities are not required by state law to build the units, they must maintain land properly zoned to accommodate residential development or issue building permits. The plan also must include a variety of options to address all income levels. Last year, Tricia Pontau, Livermore’s City Planner, said the city had fallen short in its housing aims for lower income residents.
According to statistics within the report, Livermore’s RHNA includes the need for 1,317 units deemed affordable for people with “very low income”; 758 units for those with “low income”; and 696 units for residents with moderate incomes. Very low income was described as 50% or less of the median family income in the region, or $68,500 or less for a family of four. Low-income housing units would target those with 51% to 80% of the area median income, or $68,501 to $109,600 for a four-person household. Moderate income was deemed $109,601 to $150,700 for a family of four.
Livermore’s RHNA also called for 1,799 housing units for people with “above moderate incomes, or $150,700 for a family of four.
Gastelum explained that very low and low income dwellings would require multi-housing projects on land that could accommodate 30 units an acre. Moderate income housing would include attached houses, duplexes or triplexes; Above moderate income would market rate single family homes.
“The housing element includes a very lengthy land Inventory section where we have identified that there are enough sites to accommodate growth,” Gastelum said.
The document also reveals the city is anticipating Livermore residents will develop 325 accessory dwelling units, commonly referred to as granny flats, on their properties during the next eight years.
Livermore’s Isabel Neighborhood Specific Plan, which covers 1,138-acres in the northwest part of the city, or 6.6% of the entire city, will go a long way toward meeting the Housing Element’s numbers. The project calls for the construction of nearly 4,100 homes of various sizes, including 25% that must be deemed affordable.
“We want there to be a surplus,” Gastelum said. “We want to make sure that we set you up in a position for you to be able to approve good developments that will allow for more housing to come into the community. But if it doesn’t quite meet the exact numbers that we have, there is some wiggle room for you to approve things as they come along as you see fit.”
Gastelum said state housing officials were very interested in the Isabel project, wanting details on the sites available within the specific plan and asking “how the city staff works with developers to actually make things come to fruition.”
The document was expected to be sent to the state this week to undergo a 60-day certification process. After the 60 days, city staff could make revisions if necessary.
City Councilmembers expressed appreciation for the work that went into the document, which includes detailed assessments of the city’s populations, its workforce and employers, ethnicities, income levels, housing availability, schools and specialized groups such as seniors and the disabled.
Council member Ben Barrientos noted that some cities are completing their documents, but learning the state rejected their efforts. Livermore’s staff and consultant worked with state officials along the way to make sure that did not happen.
“I appreciate the work you did and I know we’re ahead of the curve because you people did it the right way,” Barrientos said. “I appreciate what you’ve done.”
Speaker Alan Burnham said the plan should “be better.”
“The writer seems to be obsessed with environmental injustice,” Burnham said. “The document also suffers from logical flaws, and it tries to relate differences in neighborhood on racial discrimination, when better reasons exist, such as education, Prop 13 and age. Steph Curry didn’t oppose high-density housing in his backyard because of racism.”
Another public speaker, John Stein, urged the council to adopt the Housing Element, “not because it’s a perfect document, but because the alternative is dreadful.”
“The developer’s remedy would allow a halfway house to be built next to a school, a condominium project to be built on public protected open space or a six-story apartment to be built in a single-family neighborhood,” he said, referring to Builder’s Remedy. This act allows housing developers to circumvent local zoning requirements if cities lack compliant housing elements.
He added, “I think the pendulum has swung too far.”
DOWNTOWN
PARKING
In other business, the council voted to renegotiate a proposed staff-negotiated five-year agreement with Trilateral LLC to lease 27 parking spaces for $100 each per month at the vacant Bank of the West building at 2287 Second St. The proposed lease called the city to spend $250,000 for lot improvements, including demolishing the former bank’s drive-through area to create another 23 spaces. The potential 50 spaces would cost the city $5,000 a month.
The city’s staff contended the lease agreement would provide additional downtown public parking necessary during construction of the L Street garage, the expansion of Blacksmith Square and the eventual construction of Eden Housing, which remains under litigation. Each project would reduce available parking downtown.
During a discussion over approving the lease, Council members Evan Branning, Bob Carling and Brittni Kiick rejected the proposal to use public funding to demolish part of Trilateral’s building and then pay the company up to $5,000 a month for the spaces.
“The contract as written has us spending a quarter of a million dollars on some repairs and amendments to the lot for temporary parking,” Branning said. “In my opinion, that’s not necessarily the best use of city funding. Looking at the contract it requires us to do the $250,000 worth of repairs and upgrades for the additional slots. I would lean towards directing staff instead to negotiate the deal where we work out an agreement where we can lease the current spots that are available and have the option to do the extension if we find there’s the need for additional parking.”
Kiick said she opposed the deal because public money was being used to make improvements to private property.
“My main concern is that $250,000 is being spent to make improvements to a building that is not a public building,” Kiick said.
Mayor John Marchand, who supported the lease agreement, said the deal was to maintain a promise made by the City Council years ago as it created downtown revitalization plans to “never have less parking in the downtown than we started with.”
In the end, however, Marchand joined his colleagues in unanimously asking the city’s planning staff to renegotiate the deal and return later for approval.
LIVERMORE
MUNICIPAL AIRPORT
The council also voted unanimously to extend the suspension of development at Livermore Municipal Airport until the city adopts an airport leasing and development policy. The suspension began last July, shortly after KaiserAir dropped a controversial plan to develop a 45-acre parcel at the airport. City Manager Marianna Marysheva said city staff is working on the policy but did not indicate when it would be completed.
Speaking to the council before the vote, Pete Sandhu, who runs Five Rivers Aviation at the airport, encouraged the city to speed their process to develop the policy because it is delaying projects he has proposed. Sandhu said he hoped to develop an aviation maintenance technician program with Las Positas College to train students; to create facilities for battery and hydrogen fuel cell powered aircraft; and to saturate the airport with solar panels to produce electricity for electric aircraft that he is working on developing.
SHORT TERM RENTAL PERMIT FEES
The Council approved fees for short-term rental permits of $220 for new permits and $160 for annual renewals. The city requires owners who rent properties for less than 30 days to obtain the permits, which will cover staff and other costs for processing.
The permits are required as part of the city’s 2020 ordinance that established rules for short-term rentals, including stipulations that they don’t create a public nuisance or have activity “detrimental to public health or safety.”
The permits will pay for staff time and for Granicus, an online firm that will be paid $14,000 annually to manage the online application process and notify neighbors to comment 15 days before any action is taken. The permit process begins April 1.