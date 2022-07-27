LIVERMORE — The city council this week unanimously approved a second housing development for the Isabel Neighborhood Specific Plan.
The 13-acre project by Shea Homes plans to put 299 units at the corner of Collier Canyon Road and Portola Avenue. It will consist of 89 condominiums for sale and 210 for rent, with units ranging in size from 1,600-2,400 square feet. Of those units, 60 will be affordable.
David Best, Shea Homes community development manager, said the project had several sustainable elements.
“We’re going to go all electric, voluntarily, so that we won’t be plumbing natural gas into this community — all the appliances will be electric,” Best said. “We’re going to have solar on every roof. We’re going to be in compliance with the 2022 California Energy Code, which requires buildings to be very energy efficient.”
The Isabel Neighborhood Specific Plan is located within the northwest portion of the city and is about 1,100 acres in size with a plan that contemplates about 4,000 residential units. The first project for the area was approved in May this year for 112 units built by DeNova Homes at the northwest corner of North Canyons Parkway and Triad Place.
During public comments, Yolanda Meider, who identified herself as a resident of the Montage Community since 2012, said she had some concerns with the project.
“One, the entrance and exit onto Dovecote will cause major traffic congestion at the intersection of Dovecote and Montage Drive. Drivers going from Dovecote to Heligan wanting to get to Collier Canyon, there is entrance access only,” Meider said.
She further cited parking as a “huge problem” and requested a “tot lot” play structure for the new development, so that future residents wouldn’t use the one within the Montage community.
One speaker wanted to know how the development would impact the Scenic Corridor, the view from the freeway of the hills to the north. Another stressed the importance of providing housing for those who have been priced out of the area.
During the July 12 Livermore Planning Commission meeting, Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce (LVCC) President Dawn Argula had voiced the LLCC’s support for the development in a written public comment, emphasizing the need for affordable housing in Livermore.
“Employers of every size and industry sector in the Livermore Valley are experiencing challenges filling current and planning for future job openings,” wrote Argula. “The high cost of living in the region is a barrier for entry level and service sector workers, many of which provide essential services. This project cannot be delivered soon enough.”
During the July 25 meeting, the city council also unanimously approved a resolution calling for and giving notice of an initiative, "South Livermore Sewer Extension Project,” which will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Community members have expressed strong support for the initiative during public comments at various meetings. If passed, the initiative would modify existing policies to allow for a municipal sewer extension to the South Livermore Valley – an area currently dependent on septic systems. In addition to concerns about groundwater contamination, local stakeholders have previously noted that regulations governing wastewater treatment limit the South Livermore Valley’s wineries from expanding their service capacities.