LOGO - City of Livermore

LIVERMORE — The city council this week unanimously approved a second housing development for the Isabel Neighborhood Specific Plan.

The 13-acre project by Shea Homes plans to put 299 units at the corner of Collier Canyon Road and Portola Avenue. It will consist of 89 condominiums for sale and 210 for rent, with units ranging in size from 1,600-2,400 square feet. Of those units, 60 will be affordable.