LIVERMORE — Last-minute revisions to a draft airport development policy and concerns expressed by residents at the council meeting caused the mayor and the three council members present to table a decision on the policy until their next meeting, July 10.
In the public comment period, citizens from Pleasanton as well as Livermore expressed their frustration with airport noise, lead pollution and development transparency.
City staff sent out a revised policy with substantial changes to its goals, objectives and development priorities around 4:41 p.m. on June 26, less than two and a half hours before the start of a city council meeting where a vote on the policy was expected.
“If you really want to be transparent and get public input and … (tell) the public what’s going on, you need to give more than two hours and 20 minutes before the meeting starts,” said resident Jean King.
Councilmember Robert Carling echoed King’s comment.
“I will admit that I didn’t get (the latest revisions) either until 4:41, and I had a meeting at 5:00,” said Carling. “So I, frankly, haven’t even read it.”
The city council voted 4-0, with Vice Mayor Brittni Kiick absent, to continue the discussion of changes to the Airport Leasing and Development Policy and its possible approval at a subsequent meeting.
The draft policy, which first became publicly available in February, spells out procedures for the city to review, approve or deny applications to develop projects at Livermore Municipal Airport.
“There was some public comment that the 2010 resolution was not being specifically adhered to in the specific portions of the policy,” said Airport Manager Michael Musca. “Therefore, we took each of those restrictions and each of those parts of the resolution and placed them into the specific sections of the policy.”
The policy’s environmental goal, for example, now explicitly includes the minimization of noise, air and water pollution.
“Actions to reduce impact of noise pollution should be employed, such as aggressively fostering the reduction of aircraft noise through the voluntary noise reduction efforts, especially during night hours,” read the latest policy. “Action to reduce air pollution should be taken by supporting the transition from leaded to unleaded fuel as it becomes feasible.”
The revision also included changes to the policy’s social, functional and economic objectives.
But many speakers at the meeting also felt the policy should include provisions for enforcing noise, air-pollution and water-pollution standards.
“You can halt sales of leaded aviation fuel now to stop lead emission in the air that poisons the bloodstreams of children living close by,” said Dublin resident Shirley Lewandowski. “You can make sure that chemicals used at the airport that may potentially have pollutants like PFAS don’t get into the groundwater that will endanger the well-being of humans.”
And Pleasanton resident David Fiala added, “The proposed development policy does not provide clear measurement tools or protocols to address these concerns.”
Resident Sandra Philippe also pushed for more transparency in the development review process.
“Things are always pushed under the carpet,” said Philippe. “We, as citizens, don’t seem to get enough warning, enough help, to try to counteract some of these things that are being pushed through.”
Councilmember Ben Barrientos, with the number of Pleasanton aircraft noise complaints in mind, also suggested adding a Pleasanton and Dublin representative to the Airport Advisory Commission.
“I think we should have someone on that commission that has a voice (and) can say something,” said Barrientos.
Councilmember Evan Branning also added further revisions from the dais, requiring the development policy to “discourage development inconsistent with the airport’s development priorities as stated herein and in the 2010 resolution.”
Clean Aviation on Hold
Many speakers at the meeting lauded a project proposed by Pete Sandhu, owner of Livermore’s fixed-base operator, Five Rivers Aviation, LLC.
Sandhu hopes to install solar panels at the airport and use them to power electric and hydrogen fuel-cell aircraft, whose electric motors create far less noise than their gasoline counterparts, about the same as a normal conversation heard from across a football field.
“Electric aircraft combine practically noiseless motors with propellers that trade a few percent of aerodynamic efficiency for a literal order of magnitude in noise reduction,” said Taris Keiper, a Las Positas College graduate. “Electric aircraft operating from Livermore airport will simply not be heard by neighbors.”
Sandhu’s project would also help fuel emission-free trucks and buses, process wastewater, and construct an educational hangar in partnership with Las Positas College to educate students about aviation maintenance.
But an airport development moratorium, in place since last September, has blocked the project from proceeding as the city waits for an airport development policy.
Lead Pollution at the Airport
Other comments on the policy, both written and at this week’s meeting, have called for more aggressive efforts to phase out the use of leaded aviation fuel at Livermore.
Current aircraft engine and fuel technology, however, will not support a simple swap from leaded to unleaded aviation gasoline, according to Robyne Teslich, Vice President of Livermore’s local Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 663, who spoke at the meeting.
“It’s a process we’re going through,” said Teslich. “We have to get our airplanes certified to use the fuel; we have to get the fuel on-site, and then we can move in that direction of eliminating it completely.”
In contrast to the phase out of leaded gasoline for automobile engines that began in the 1970s, many aircraft engines require higher octane levels than those of cars, with aviation gasoline at Livermore currently providing an octane rating of 100.
While industry testing has identified octane boosters other than tetraethyl lead — the form of lead found in aviation fuel — their effects on engine durability and endurance, as well as on other aircraft components, require further testing, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Some of these alternatives also cause health problems themselves.
“Because of formidable technical challenges, (unleaded-fuel) success has remained elusive and is by no means certain,” wrote a 2021 report on aviation lead-emission reductions by the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.
Furthermore, piecemeal bans of leaded fuel may actually generate more lead emissions, continued Teslich.
“Banning lead fuel from Livermore for sale will not eliminate the pilots flying over your houses with lead in their gas tanks because they will go someplace else and buy it, because they have to,” said Teslich. “Right now, it’s probably increasing because the pilots from Reid Hillview come to Livermore to buy (leaded) gas because they can’t get it where they need it at home.”
Early in 2022, Santa Clara County banned the sale of leaded gasoline at Reid-Hillview Airport, located in south San Jose, citing a county-commissioned study that linked elevated lead blood levels in children with proximity to the airport.
“Children exposed to lead suffer substantial, long lasting, and possibly irreversible negative health, behavioral, and cognitive outcomes,” wrote the study, which also pointed to leaded aviation gasoline as responsible for one-half to two-thirds of lead emissions in the United States.
The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that four million people live, and 600 K-12 schools are located, within 500 meters of airports that service leaded-fuel burning aircraft.
Children within a half mile of Reid Hillview displayed blood lead level increases equivalent to about 50% of the surge seen at the height of the Flint Water Crisis, according to the study.
A national ban, however, has appeared on the horizon, although it remains some seven years away. The Federal Aviation Administration announced in 2022 its Eliminate Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions (EAGLE) initiative that aims to eliminate the use of leaded aviation fuel nationwide by the end of 2030.