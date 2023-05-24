LIVERMORE — In a move that affects politicians, real estate agents and even residents holding yard sales, the Livemore Planning Commission on May 16 unanimously recommended the city council repeal the community’s upcoming ban on temporary signs on public streets.
The proposal would remove the regulation set to take effect July 1, a regulation that only allowed signs at intersections of two public streets from Thursday to Monday mornings. In addition, stake signs could be no larger than four-square-feet or taller than three feet; and only two copies of a sign could be posted at the same intersection with no more than one at each corner.
The city council will take up the issue at its June 12 meeting.
Currently, Livermore allows campaign signs to be placed publicly 60 days prior to an election in the public right-of way of all residential, commercial, and industrial zones, with special standards for the Downtown Specific Plan. Temporary non-commercial signs are allowed in the same areas. Temporary commercial signs also are generally allowed in the public right-of-way in residential zones and downtown.
The ordinance the planning commission recommended to undo was previously suggested by former Mayor Bob Woerner and passed by the council last December. In addition to other limitations, the ordinance would only permit signs to be present from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., requiring the person who posted them to remove them each evening.
In a rare split vote, the city council voted 3-2 in December for a ban on all signs in public right-of-ways, following complaints from residents about political signs cluttering streets and often being stolen or vandalized during the election season.
In passing Woerner’s suggested ban, the city council knew the policy would need to be addressed by a new mayor and city council and gave the city’s staff time to work on it. The council delayed the ordinance from becoming law until July 1.
At the time, Woerner offered the ban as an alternative to other proposals for limits on days and times signs could be erected and suggested the city’s staff come up with another solution to replace it.
”We just get rid of them. It’s a simpler alternative for us to consider,” Woerner said.
Woerner gained support from former city councilmembers Trish Munro and Brittni Kiick, who each said something needed to be done, instead of kicking the issue down the road to another council, even if it meant changing the law.
Councilmember Bob Carling, along with former Councilmember Gina Bonanno, voted against the ban; they said a ban unfairly disadvantaged lesser known candidates running for office by removing a way for them to get their names out. Carling agreed with a realtor who contested the idea, saying real estate workers who needed to post “Open House” signs would be negatively affected.
Since December, city staff have determined that the ordinance could be challenged as unconstitutional, violating the First and Fourteenth Amendments.
In addressing a new policy, two city reports said “sign standards must adhere to First Amendment law and state requirements regarding local signage.” The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibits the federal government from abridging an individual’s freedom of speech, among other rights,” the staff report read. “The Constitution’s Fourteenth Amendment extends this prohibition to states and local jurisdictions. As such, any government standards that restrict speech, which can include certain sign standards, may be subject to judicial review.”
“The standards regarding where signs can be placed, what type of signs are allowed, and the design of such signs (i.e. height and size) varies significantly from city to city,” the report continued. “Some do not allow for any private signs in the public right-of-way, while others allow for signs on specific days of the week, like weekends or holidays, and some differentiate between types of signs. Irrespective of other city standards, it is important for Livermore’s standards to be consistent with First Amendment case law and state law. However, there is precedent in nearby cities for banning all temporary signs in the public right-of-way and for restricting temporary signs to certain days of the week.”
Livermore’s proposal limiting signs to the intersection of two public streets from Thursday to Monday mornings, would require them to be removed by the person who put them up. Those who don’t could be charged $20 for every sign the city has to remove. A city report said about 2,000 signs are collected each year, requiring about 1,000 hours of employee time.