LIVERMORE — In a move that affects politicians, real estate agents and even residents holding yard sales, the Livemore Planning Commission on May 16 unanimously recommended the city council repeal the community’s upcoming ban on temporary signs on public streets.

The proposal would remove the regulation set to take effect July 1, a regulation that only allowed signs at intersections of two public streets from Thursday to Monday mornings. In addition, stake signs could be no larger than four-square-feet or taller than three feet; and only two copies of a sign could be posted at the same intersection with no more than one at each corner.