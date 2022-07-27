LOGO - Alameda County Seal

Alameda County – The Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, July 19 approved a resolution that would increase the size of agricultural and equestrian buildings allowed on farmland, pending voter approval. 

The 4-1 decision, with Board President Keith Carson opposing, was the penultimate legislative move to put the decision to make changes to the East County Area Plan and Measure D before voters. The board is expected to approve the final language of the ballot measure during a second reading on Aug. 9 and place it on the November ballot. 