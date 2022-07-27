Alameda County – The Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, July 19 approved a resolution that would increase the size of agricultural and equestrian buildings allowed on farmland, pending voter approval.
The 4-1 decision, with Board President Keith Carson opposing, was the penultimate legislative move to put the decision to make changes to the East County Area Plan and Measure D before voters. The board is expected to approve the final language of the ballot measure during a second reading on Aug. 9 and place it on the November ballot.
“This is a good measure,” said Supervisor Nate Miley, whose district includes Pleasanton. “This is a type of change that would require a ballot measure. It is very, very tight, very restricted, very surgical.”
In development for years, the measure written over the last year by various county commissioners and staff, along with the community group Friends of Livermore, would amend Measure D, a voter-approved initiative passed two decades ago, by placing restrictions on development to protect farmland and open space.
If ultimately approved by voters, wine growers and farmers would be allowed to build agriculture buildings on their properties of up to 2.5% of the square-footage of their parcels. Known as “floor area ratio,” or FAR, the current size allowed is 1%. That means a winery in the South Livermore Valley can build an agricultural structure on a 40-acre vineyard of about 17,400-square-feet, which some wine growers contend is too small for their equipment and detrimental to their businesses
The ballot measure would allow for an additional 43,560 square-feet on that same parcel for agricultural buildings. Only greenhouses currently are allowed that additional 2.5% FAR. The winery would still get the 1% FAR for visitor-serving uses such as a tasting room, restaurant, and events.
Additionally, the measure will enable equestrian business owners to erect covered arenas of at least 20,000-square-feet on smaller farms and up to 2.5% of the square footage of a larger parcel. Arenas would be capped at 60,000-square-feet regardless of whether the parcel size would allow for a larger building.
Rancher Chuck Moore, who also served as commissioner of the Agricultural Advisory Committee (AAC), contended during the AAC meeting last year, that larger arenas would enable them to hold larger equestrian competitions and riding events that currently seek venues in other counties.
Supervisor David Haubert, who represents East County, said the measure has drawn support from individual members of the Sierra Club, the county’s Agricultural Advisory Committee, the Friends of Livermore and Dick Schneider, a co-author of Measure D.
“This has been discussed for many, many, many years,” Haubert said. “Unintended consequences, which have allowed agriculture to not flourish as much as it could, will be resolved by this and so I'm in full support.”
Following its passage in 2000, Measure D, the “Save Agriculture and Open Space Lands Initiative,” amended portions of the East County Area Plan (ECAP) and Castro Valley General Plan (CVGP) to create limitations on development on parcels with general plan designations of Large Parcel Agriculture (LPA) or Resource Management (RM).
The proposed ballot measure drew significant support from AAC members last year when FOL, which closely monitors Measure D and other development issues, offered ballot language the group said it would support.
In a letter to the board, Friends of Livermore thanked county officials for involving its members in the discussion. FOL’s suggested ballot measure language made its way through the AAC, the Board of Supervisors’ Transportation and Planning Committee, and other county advisory committees, before getting to its final destination, the Board of Supervisors.
“Friends of Livermore wholeheartedly supports the initiative as written,” the letter said.
Schneider, who closely watched the potential measure’s progress, said the ballot is the correct way to make changes to Measure D.
“I also support the proposed ballot measure because it is narrowly tailored to solve specific problems that have been discussed in detail for several years,” Schneider said. “Allowing the existing .025 FAR for greenhouses to apply to a wider range of agricultural buildings in the Large Parcel Agriculture designation will further the goal of the South Livermore Valley reaching 5,000 acres of vineyards, as contemplated in the 1993 South Livermore Valley Area Plan.”
Schneider said mid-sized wineries are needed to generate the demand for thousands of acres of new grapes to be planted.
“Together with the Livermore sewer initiative also on the November ballot, these two measures will rejuvenate the Livermore wine country region,” Schneider said. “Second, the new FAR for covered equestrian riding arenas will help equestrian centers retain and attract new riders.”
The resolution and ultimate vote would affect agriculture buildings in Large Parcel Agriculture designated areas, and equestrian arenas in LPA and Resource Management designations, including in the Castro Valley and Palomares Canyonlands.
Carson said he voted against the ballot measure because he was concerned the San Francisco Bay Area chapter of the Sierra Club had not yet taken a position on the proposed changes to Measure D.
“The Sierra Club historically has said that any opening of the cracking of the door, around building on what is still the remaining vacant land out there, opens the door toward other things,” he said.
Chance Cutrano, who works on Measure D-related issues for the Sierra Club, said in an interview with The Independent that he appreciated Carson addressing the organization’s concerns. The Sierra Club withheld an opinion while awaiting a new environmental impact report (EIR) on the ballot measure’s effect. Ultimately, county officials decided to add to an existing EIR.
“We are going to, as a chapter of the Sierra Club, pull together our working group with leaders from around the area and probably just draft another letter to clarify our position before the second reading,” Cutrano explained.
Although the organization has not taken a position, the Sierra Club hasn’t found anything in the amendments to oppose, Cutrano noted.
“Our membership is concerned about the integrity of Measure D and the precedents that could be set, reopening these things,” Cutrano said.
“If we think this is the appropriate approach for the supervisors to take…it should go to the voters that passed Measure D originally,” he continued. “Just want to make sure (Measure D) remains as strong as ever.”
By Larry Altman
