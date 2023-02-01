LIVERMORE – Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) reported Monday it will continue fighting Livermore’s approval of the 130-unit Eden Housing project as currently planned despite two court rulings against the group last week.
Jean King, a spokesperson for the community organization, said SLD is considering all its options, including an appeal to the California Supreme Court.
“SLD once again reiterates that it is not against affordable housing being built in downtown Livermore. It is very much needed in our community,” King said. “SLD simply believes that the central parcel in downtown Livermore should be revitalized with the development of an attractive and captivating central park for the community, nearby residents and visitors alike.”
Last week, the state’s 1st District Court of Appeal denied SLD’s request for a rehearing of their case, while granting petitions from the City of Livermore, Eden Housing, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and two other organizations to publish its Dec. 28 opinion. The opinion rejected SLD’s arguments that the city council wrongly approved the Eden Housing project. SLD had contended that the project’s design failed to meet requirements of the Downtown Specific Plan (DSP), and that a new California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Environmental Impact Report (EIR) was needed to address soil contamination concerns.
The court’s decision to publish the opinion means other city councils and governmental bodies can utilize the decision in SLD v Livermore to defend against similar lawsuits that challenge application of their design standards and CEQA requirements.
“Once the opinion becomes final, it then becomes binding law in California,” Livermore City Attorney Jason Alcala said. “That means it establishes a precedent that must be followed by other California courts when applied to similar questions of fact and law.”
King said SLD has significant concerns that the published ruling will enable other cities to “use it as a basis to ignore mandatory, objective design requirements that apply to development projects and adopt boilerplate, generic findings of consistency when they approve projects.”
“This,” King said, “would have negative ramifications statewide, and we hope other groups share our concern.”
After the Appellate Court ruling was released in early January, SLD said it believed the court had ruled incorrectly and filed for the rehearing. Alcala said SLD could request that the California Supreme Court review the opinion, but he did not expect the justices to do so. Alcala said the process, however, could take several weeks to months, “so I anticipate the petitioners may consider it an effort to continue their delay tactics.”
The Appellate Court’s actions were the latest developments in SLD’s two-year effort to revise the Eden Housing project as it is currently planned. SLD filed suit in 2021 shortly after the city council approved the project at Railroad Avenue and L Street. SLD prefers the project be relocated to a nearby site where it could be larger and not damage the character of the downtown core with its two 4-story buildings up to a block long.
The group has asserted that the project fails to comply with many objective development and design standards in the DSP. For instance, the DSP requires primary entrances to multi-family buildings to front onto the primary street. SLD argued that although there is an entrance to the building along Railroad Avenue, its primary entrance would be on the park side of the building, which is where the building’s main lobby is located.
In addition, the DSP requires that multi-family buildings include windows with a greater height than width. SLD claimed that the project’s plans “clearly demonstrated that a large number of windows would be wider horizontally than vertically, and that this is important to achieving a DSP objective that all windows have similar proportions.”
The group raised several other arguments about conflicts between the project and the DSP’s objective design requirements, including the location of parking spaces between Veterans Way and the project’s south building and the inadequate provision of public open space. The city and Eden Housing, however, asserted that the project complies with all requirements of the DSP.
SLD also believes the city council’s approval incorrectly relied on a 2009 EIR and that a new study was warranted to determine whether gas from toxic chemicals in the ground poses a danger. A Lucky supermarket, a Southern Pacific Railroad depot, and businesses including auto body shops and a dry cleaner once stood on or near the site.
But after arguments in his courtroom, Judge Frank Roesch ruled against the lawsuit in March, saying its contentions lacked merit. SLD appealed to the higher court but received the same response. A three-justice panel unanimously said the city council acted correctly when it assessed whether the project met the DSP and said the 2009 EIR was adequate in addressing environmental concerns.
YIMBY — “Yes In My Back Yard” — and the California Building Industry Association were among those who petitioned the court to publish the SLD decision. Each group advocates for quick action in affordable housing developments to address the state’s housing crisis.
“This case provides further support that cities cannot deny an affordable housing project if it merely has minor inconsistencies with an adopted Specific Plan,” said Robin Baral, YIMBY’s Sacramento-based attorney. “Such projects must generally be approved if they are consistent with the city’s objective development standards, as required under the Housing Accountability Act (HAA).”
The ruling, Baral said, also upheld Roesch’s order that required SLD to post a $500,000 bond while the litigation was pending, because the court process posed a financial risk for Eden.
“Now that the case is published, it will provide binding and persuasive authority in future CEQA cases throughout the state,” Baral said. “Publication of this case also provides further support for the strong protections under the HAA, while encouraging more courts to require that project opponents place a bond when challenging affordable housing projects, particularly in cases where the CEQA and other claims are weak, and where the NIMBY (Not In My Back Yard) or other opposition groups are well-financed.”
The Attorney General’s Office, encouraging the court to publish the opinion, said in a letter to the judges that the opinion “is an important tool to discourage lawsuits that target the provision of affordable housing, and to help offset the financial risk of delay.”
“Timing is a critical issue for affordable housing projects, which often rely, as is the case here, on subsidies, tax credits, bond funding, or other time-sensitive financing sources,” the Attorney General’s Office argued in a court document. “While CEQA unquestionably serves important purposes, the Legislature has recognized that CEQA litigation also poses a risk of unduly delaying or blocking valuable projects. Six months ago, the trial court determined the appellant’s CEQA claims to be ‘almost utterly without merit,’ yet this litigation has already put the project’s financing, and potentially its entire viability, at risk.”
Livermore’s attorney, Eric Phillips, wrote in the city’s petition to publish the opinion that the court’s decision served as a precedent for judges to require litigants to pay a bond while their case was litigated and established that CEQA’s provisions cannot be used as a “formidable instrument of obstruction and delay.”
“The opinion represents an important development in the law that allows public agencies and housing developers to defend themselves from baseless claims and continue with the important work of addressing California’s housing crisis,” Phillips wrote.
Linda Mandolini, Eden Housing’s president and chief executive officer, said the court’s decision to publish the opinion to make it available to be cited as precedent was a “big win for affordable housing.” She added that it will “hopefully help prevent other needless lawsuits intended to stall worthy projects.”
“(The case) greatly raised awareness of how CEQA should be interpreted and not abused to stop affordable developments, and equally important, it shed light on the statute authorizing affordable housing applicants to seek bonds when lawsuits are brought for the purpose of delay,” she said.
King said the Court of Appeal overlooked many appellate court decisions that do not allow a city to approve a development project when it is inconsistent with a planning requirement that is “fundamental, mandatory and clear.” King said “SLD presented evidence to the trial court and the Court of Appeal that the Eden Housing project is inconsistent with several design requirements in the DSP that are fundamental, mandatory and clear, but the Court of Appeal ignored these legal requirements in rejecting SLD’s challenges to the City of Livermore’s approval of the Eden Housing project.”
She further pointed out that litigation is not delaying the Eden project; the city’s timeframe for opening the L Street parking garage is the holdup.
“The city needs to build the L Street Garage before construction of Eden’s buildings can even commence,” she said. “New parking spaces must be created to replace those that will be lost on the Lucky location when Eden contractors begin their work. Construction of the garage has not yet started. It will be about a year and a half before the garage opens. In conjunction with the garage,16 wells must be built in order to address contamination on the garage and Eden Housing sites. So to blame SLD for the delay is incorrect.”
King noted backers of the Eden Housing project in its current location have denigrated SLD and its supporters by calling them a NIMBY organization. She stated, “SLD is not a ‘NIMBY’ organization.”
“SLD has never said that the Eden Housing project should not be built,” King explained. “Rather, there are other options for a larger and better project, including directly across the street on parcels north of Railroad Avenue or other nearby sites of the city’s choosing. If moved directly north of the former Lucky site, an affordable housing project could provide more units to a wider range of residents.”
Should SLD file a petition to the California Supreme Court, it would point out that the decision conflicts with court decisions that hold that cities cannot approve projects that are inconsistent with mandatory, objective policies, King said, adding SLD will discuss these concerns with other relevant community groups in the state.
King concluded, “SLD and the many Livermore citizens who want to revitalize downtown Livermore are not giving up.”