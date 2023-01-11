LIVERMORE – An entrepreneur hoping to build the Livermore Valley Wine Country Inn said she is working with the city to make her hotel a reality, following a court ruling that said it failed to meet design requirements in the South Livermore Valley Specific Plan (SLVSP).
Michelle Boss declined to elaborate. Her statement to The Independent followed a Jan. 4 denial in the California 1st District Court of Appeal to rehear her case. The court ruled last month that the Friends of South Livermore (FSL) lawsuit to prevent the project was correct in its contention the Livermore City Council had no discretion to approve a project with 50-foot setbacks when the SLVSP demands 100-foot setbacks.
In a separate order, the Court of Appeal turned down the request of a number of parties to publish the opinion in the FSL case.
Boss said that despite the court’s second dismissal of her project’s design, the hotel is not dead.
“There are a few options as we work with the City of Livermore on finding the best approach to move forward,” Boss said. “The project is still very much alive.”
Boss referred questions on how she is working to fix her project to the city, but Livermore City Attorney Jason Alcala and Planning Manager Steve Stewart did not respond to requests for comment.
Mark Wolfe, an attorney representing the successful FSL, said there was still a chance Boss and Livermore might appeal again.
“They can still seek review in the State Supreme Court, if they want,” FSL attorney Mark Wolfe said. “I believe they have until around Jan. 16 to do that.”
Boss’s attorney, Eric Samuels, also was not available for comment. For now, the Appellate court’s decision sends the case back to Alameda County Superior Court for further discussion.
Boss has hoped for years to build a two-story hotel with a restaurant and bar, a 2,300-square-foot caretaker’s house with a pool, a business center with meeting rooms, and a parking lot at Hansen and Arroyo roads.
Such an establishment is included in the vision of Livermore’s SLVSP, a 1997 document that calls for the development of a 30-room boutique hotel within 1,891 acres along the city’s southern border. The SLVSP also calls for residential homes, a restaurant in the hotel and other commercial uses.
The council approved the project shortly after the planning commission did so in 2019.
FSL then filed suit in Alameda County, arguing among other things that the building’s 50-foot setbacks from Hansen Road came up 50 feet short of the 100-foot requirement in the SLVSP. The city council, the lawsuit argued, had no discretion to ignore that provision.
Alameda County Superior Court Judge Noel Wise rejected FSL’s claims in 2021, saying the city council acted appropriately in addressing the SLVSP’s rules. FSL appealed to the higher court.
Two of the three judges disagreed with Wise’s decision on the setbacks, saying the 100-foot rule was explicit in the SLVSP and the city council had to stick to it. The third judge believed the body had the authority to adjust the code and Wise had ruled properly.
In addition to denying that the FSL case be reheard, the Appellate panel issued a separate order rejecting requests from the organizations Save Livermore Downtown; LandWatch Monterey County and Organizacion Comunidad de Alviso; the Center for Biological Diversity; and attorneys Donald Mooney and Sabrina Venskus to publish the opinion, which would make it citable case law in future similar cases.
The court ruled that its December opinion did not meet the standard for publication under the California Rules of Court, which sets nine provisions for doing so, including establishing a new rule of law or addressing a legal issue of continuing public interest.
In a statement, Jean King of Save Livermore Downtown said the community organization was surprised that the court refused to publish the opinion with four organizations and two attorneys requesting publication and no opposition to those requests.
The court, King said, denied the requests without explaining why.
“With the opinion remaining unpublished, it will be of limited precedential value — and will only apply to the Livermore Valley Wine Country Inn project,” King said. “There are no real repercussions for the City of Livermore that would impact its decisions on other development projects.
“Thus, the city will not be deterred from continuing to ignore mandatory design and development standards in its General Plan and Specific Plans, just as it did when it approved the Eden Housing project in 2021,” King continued. “We hope that the California Supreme Court will sincerely consider SLD’s and the other groups’ publication requests when it receives them from the Court of Appeal and grant them in the near future.”
When a Court of Appeal rejects a publication request, it must send that rejection and all of the requests to the Supreme Court to give the Supreme Court an opportunity to either accept that rejection or order the opinion published.