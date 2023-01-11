LOGO - Alameda County Superior Court ACSC Seal

LIVERMORE – An entrepreneur hoping to build the Livermore Valley Wine Country Inn said she is working with the city to make her hotel a reality, following a court ruling that said it failed to meet design requirements in the South Livermore Valley Specific Plan (SLVSP).

Michelle Boss declined to elaborate. Her statement to The Independent followed a Jan. 4 denial in the California 1st District Court of Appeal to rehear her case. The court ruled last month that the Friends of South Livermore (FSL) lawsuit to prevent the project was correct in its contention the Livermore City Council had no discretion to approve a project with 50-foot setbacks when the SLVSP demands 100-foot setbacks.