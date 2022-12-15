LIVERMORE – Development of the Livermore Valley Wine Country Inn suffered a significant blow last week when California’s 1st District Court of Appeal ruled that the project’s 50-foot setbacks failed to meet the 100-foot requirement demanded in the city’s South Livermore Valley Specific Plan (SLVSP).
The decision could place the project in jeopardy.
The three-judge court’s 2-1 decision issued Dec. 6 sided with the Friends of South Livermore (FSL), which sued to stop the project after the Livermore City Council approved it. After initially losing in Alameda County Superior Court last year, FSL appealed to the higher court, whose decision will return the case to the lower court for further discussion.
Although the decision does not necessarily kill the 30-room project on 3.2 acres at Hansen and Arroyo roads, an attorney for developer Michelle Boss said the Livermore Wine Country Inn’s future is now uncertain.
“It’s disappointing because this was a project that she was excited to move forward with, and it’s just been delayed,” attorney Eric Samuels said. “A lot of money has been put in. So, right now, the end, the outcome? We don’t know yet.”
Livermore City Attorney Jason Alcala did not respond to an email to discuss how the city will deal with the court’s ruling. Mark Wolfe, an attorney for FSL, said only that the case will resume in Alameda County court.
“It means it gets sent back to the trial court with direction to set aside the original approval,” Wolfe said. “The developer presumably could re-submit a revised application that includes compliant setbacks.”
Just 21 months ago, Boss celebrated when Alameda County Judge Noel Wise rejected the FSL lawsuit. Boss said she was ready to break ground if FSL chose not to appeal. Samuels, at the time, said an appeal was unlikely.
But FSL did appeal, and last week won at least a partial victory. Although all three justices rejected the group’s arguments that the hotel’s planned size and aesthetics violated the city’s SLVSP adopted in 1997, two of them agreed with FSL’s contention that the SLVSP demanded that setbacks — the space allotted between the road and building — be 100-feet.
The approved project, the judges said, violated the SLVSP because the setbacks were set at 50 feet to leave enough room for vehicle parking.
“The policies the (SLVSP) plan sets forth for commercial development, including the setbacks policy, are the means by which the plan furthers its overarching goals of preserving and enhancing the rural, wine-country character and image of the area,” the judges wrote in a 27-page ruling.
“Moreover, the standard for the depth of the setbacks and the requirement that they be planted with vineyards or orchards are clear and specific, not amorphous, imprecise or otherwise open to subjective interpretation. Plainly, the city envisioned the 100-foot depth, and the agricultural planting would be the norm. Indeed, it is difficult to imagine how the drafters of the SLVSP could have been more explicit.”
City lawyers, however, argued in court that the city council had discretion over that rule. Hansen Road, they argued, did not exist when the SLVSP was written, and city officials should be allowed to modify a project to conform to the space.
Long desired by those wanting to establish Livermore’s wine country as a tourist destination, a boutique hotel of about 30 rooms was spelled out in the SLVSP, which called for development of 1,891 acres along the city’s southern border. In addition to a restaurant in the hotel, the SLVSP called for residential homes and other commercial uses for the land.
In 2019, Livermore’s Planning Commission approved a site plan and conditional use permit for Boss’ project to include a two-story hotel, a restaurant and bar, a 2,300-square-foot caretaker’s house with a pool, a business center with meeting rooms, and a parking lot.
Although pleasing for some, the decision prompted nearby homeowners Donna Cabanne, Peter Young and Ann Spies-Young to form FSL. They filed an appeal of the Livermore Planning Commission’s decision to the city council, asking the panel to overturn the vote. The city council made some changes, but approved the project.
FSL then filed a lawsuit, arguing among other contentions that the setbacks were too narrow.
In 2021, Judge Noel Wise rejected the group’s claims, saying the city council acted within its discretion when interpreting whether the project met the SLVSP’s requirements.
In reversing Wise’s ruling, Court of Appeal Justices Therese Stewart and James Richman said they did not agree with Livermore’s position that it is up to the city council to interpret its own Specific Plan and set aside particular provisions.
“In general, this is a sound principle — one that courts ordinarily respect,” the judges wrote. “This is not an example of judicial micromanaging. It is simply accepting the city’s own SLVSP at face value and requiring that current city officials follow through in conformity with its own fundamental and mandatory policy.”
In her dissent, Judge Christine Van Aken, on assignment to the appellate court from the San Francisco County Superior Court, said she agreed with her colleagues that FSL failed in its arguments on the building’s square-footage and other environmental impacts.
Van Aken did not concur, however, that the SLVSP’s language should be strictly enforced.
“I respectfully depart from the majority, however, in its conclusion that a 100-foot setback, planted with agricultural crops, from the portion of Hansen Road west of Arroyo Road is such a fundamental, mandatory, and clear policy,” she wrote.
Van Aken said she did not agree that the SLVSP clearly stated the setback must be 100-feet from public roads that did not exist when it was adopted. She said drawings of the area included within the SLVSP created ambiguity as to whether “the plan commands a 100-foot agricultural setback along the not-yet extant portion of Hansen Road. She added the drawings undermine any claim that this command is mandatory and clear.”
“Where a specific plan is ambiguous, local officials are accorded ‘great deference’ in interpreting it,” Van Aken said, citing case law. “Because I believe that a reasonable person could interpret the SLVSP as the Livermore City Council and the trial court did, I disagree with the majority’s contrary determination.”
Van Aken added that even if the SLVSP had an “unambiguous and mandatory command” for 100-foot agricultural setbacks from roadways, she did not believe the policy was “fundamental such that the Livermore City Council may not forego it in order to serve other aims set out in the SLVSP.”
Samuels said Livermore plans to file a motion for a hearing to convince the justices to reconsider their decision. Meanwhile, the city plans to meet with the developer’s architects and engineers to determine the project’s viability with 100-foot setbacks.
Samuels said the plan would need “reorganization” to comply with the larger setback requirement.
“The main concern is the space and availability for enough parking,” Samuels said.
Samuels said he hopes a solution is found.
“It’s really all about the community and bringing prosperity to the area and doing something beautiful,” he said. “It’s not to harm the city or the neighbors.”