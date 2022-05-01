The Livermore High School volleyball team was defeated by the De La Salle Spartans on April 21 by a score of 3-0. The Cowboys fall to 7-17 on the season with the loss.
The Spartans took control of the first match winning easily by a score of 25-14.
De La Salle was able to capitalize off of the Cowboys’ mistakes in the second set. The Spartans’ solid serves put the Cowboys in bad positions throughout the set which led to a 25-16 win for the Spartans.
The third set was the closest for the Cowboys. They were able to come within striking distance of winning the set, but were bested by a 2-0 run by the Spartans to take a 25-23 set win.
Despite the loss, the Cowboys showed some bright spots. Senior Michael Duperly had four kills to go along with a kill percentage of 36.4%. Senior Karl Meyers served eight times and recorded no errors. The Cowboys drop to 2-14 in league play with the loss.