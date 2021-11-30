The Livermore High School boys’ soccer team loses its first scrimmage game to Castro Valley High School by a score of 2-1 on Nov. 17. The Cowboys stayed put at 0-0 as the game did not count in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) scorebooks.
The first half started off well for the Cowboys as they struck first with a goal at the 10:31 mark. They were also able to hold the Trojans from getting clean looks at the goal as they kept pressure on the Trojans’ midfielders.
The Trojans responded, however, and were able to get a goal at the 2:00 mark to tie up the game going into halftime.
The second half was back and forth as both teams were able to get good looks on the attack but couldn’t finish. The Trojans broke through and were able to score at the 21:12 mark in the second half. The Cowboys weren’t able to break through the Trojans defense and failed to score a goal for the rest of the half. The Trojans would ultimately take the win 2-1 in a competitive outing.
The Cowboys won their Nov. 18 home match against Kennedy High School by a score of 4-1 and will play Antioch High School on Dec. 2.