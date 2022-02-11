The Livermore Cowboys girls’ basketball team was defeated by the San Ramon Wolves 68-20 on Feb. 2. The Cowboys drop their 8th straight game and fall to 1-18 on the season.
The Wolves got out on top early. They made five 3-pointers in the first quarter and the Cowboys had no answer for their full court pressure
The Cowboys were held scoreless in the second quarter and faced a 39 point deficit at halftime.
The Cowboys showed some signs of life in the third quarter. They held the Wolves to just three points, and scored six points in the third quarter.
But the Wolves proved to be too much. The Wolves would go on a 20-8 run in the fourth quarter which would essentially end the game for the Cowboys.
The Cowboys fall to 1-18 on the season with the loss. The Cowboys season ends as they record their fifth consecutive losing season.