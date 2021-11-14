UNCLE Credit Union has donated $10,000 to the Livermore Lab Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education programs and student fellowships and research at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL).
“We are honored (the credit union) is supporting the foundation and the extensive STEM opportunities at LLNL,” said Dona Crawford, chairperson of the foundation’s board of directors. “UNCLE’s contribution will directly enable the next generation of STEM leaders to pursue their passions.”
The credit union, originally named the Radiation Laboratory Credit Union, was formed in 1957 to provide financial services to workers at the University of California Radiation Laboratory at Livermore, the predecessor to LLNL.
With 31,000 members and assets exceeding $625 million, the Livermore-based credit union is now open to anyone who lives, works or attends school in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin or Stanislaus counties.
Credit union board chairman Chung Bothwell noted that UNCLE and the foundation “share a guiding principle which places high value on creating a positive impact on our local communities. Like the Lab, UNCLE recognizes the importance of STEM programs and initiatives which build a better world for our future generations.”