The Alameda County District Attorney has filed a lawsuit against a Livermore vaping company for allegedly selling flavored tobacco, synthetic cannabis and flavored vape products to minors.
District Attorney Pamela Price announced the suit on Wednesday during a news conference in Livermore where Apollo Future Technology is based.
Price said the company, which does business as Apollo E-cigs, sold products through its website without verifying that the buyer was over 21 years old. That is a violation of state law.
"They illegally shipped the products through the U.S. Postal service without complying with California's delivery requirements," Price said. "And they manufactured and sold thousands of synthetic cannabis products in packaging that falsely claimed the products were legal, natural and industrial hemp products containing less than .3% THC."
Price said the court last week issued a temporary restraining order to block the company from selling its products online or at its Lindbergh Avenue location in Livermore.
Price said an investigation into Apollo was launched after complaints from the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District surfaced. District officials reported that they were seeing Apollo’s products on campuses.
Last November, California voters upheld the state law prohibiting retailers from selling most flavored tobacco and vape products, including flavored e-cigarettes and menthol cigarettes, as well as tobacco product flavor enhancers.
The company’s Apollo E-cigs website says it is down for maintenance and a phone number for the company was not available.
On the Apollo Future Technology’s LinkedIn page, the company says “We are not your average vaping company. Apollo Future Technology, better known as Apollo E-Cigs, is a privately-owned and globally-operating company. Since we were founded in 2010, we've worked to bring new ideas to life through innovation and creativity. We pride ourselves in providing quality products and customer service worthy of notoriety.”
A preliminary injunction hearing is set for Sep. 21.