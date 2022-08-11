LIVERMORE – Longtime Livermore Area Recreation and Park District (LARPD) Board Member David Furst recently announced his run for reelection.
He has served the board for 16 years. During that time, he was the primary advocate on the Board for adding land to Sycamore Grove and initiating the creation of various trails, such as the Harrier, Cattail Pond and Valley View Loop Trails in Sycamore Grove. In a press release submitted to The Independent, Furst noted that he also helped shepherd the LARPD through economic downturns and a pandemic, in addition to helping to hire two General Managers and a grant writer.
Born in San Francisco and raised in Palo Alto, he received his PhD in Sport Psychology from Penn State University. Furst taught sport psychology, sport sociology, running, swimming and fitness at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale before moving to San Jose State University (SJSU). At SJSU, he taught sport psychology, psychology of coaching and stress management, among other courses. He also has experience helping coach an elite swim team and university level women’s and men’s track and cross country.
A former national level distance runner, Furst and his wife moved to Livermore in 1994. Before being elected to the LARPD Board, he served on the City of Livermore’s ad hoc Bikeways and Trails Committee, the Growth Review Committee, the Beautification Committee and the Library Board of Trustees. Furst was also appointed by Supervisor Scott Haggerty to Alameda County’s Park, Recreation and Historical Commission and the Public Health Advisory Committee.
While a Board member, he was elected to the statewide California Association of Recreation and Park Districts. Furst currently serves as a director of the Friends of Open Space and Vineyards (FOV) and is the Sierra Club representative to the Altamont Landfill Open Space Committee.
His focus as an LARPD Board member is on recreation and fitness, while encouraging staff to continue to increase inclusion and equity. Furst is working on the creation of new trails, such as the soon to be opened Patterson Ranch Trail, in coordination with Zone 7. As Chair of the Facilities Committee, he is working to increase recreational opportunities in north Livermore, upgrade the LARPD parks, and get more trail connectors completed to increase recreational opportunities for the diverse Livermore area equestrians, bikers and walkers.