LIVERMORE – Longtime Livermore Area Recreation and Park District (LARPD) Board Member David Furst recently announced his run for reelection.

He has served the board for 16 years. During that time, he was the primary advocate on the Board for adding land to Sycamore Grove and initiating the creation of various trails, such as the Harrier, Cattail Pond and Valley View Loop Trails in Sycamore Grove. In a press release submitted to The Independent, Furst noted that he also helped shepherd the LARPD through economic downturns and a pandemic, in addition to helping to hire two General Managers and a grant writer.