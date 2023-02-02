The Foothill High School boys’ basketball team was defeated 61-40 by De La Salle High School on Jan. 26. The Falcons dropped to 13-10 on the season with the loss.
The Falcons got off to a slow start, scoring just five points in the first quarter. Foothill started to pick up the scoring in the second quarter, but still trailed the Spartans 31-17 at halftime.
De La Salle had a big 20-point third quarter that shifted the momentum in their favor. Foothill’s offense couldn’t punch back and the Spartans took home s 21-point victory.
Foothill has now lost four straight games and have just one league win. They have lost each game by an average of 13.5 points during the losing streak.
The Falcons will face rival Amador Valley High School on the road Feb. 3.