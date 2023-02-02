LOGO - Foothill High School Falcons FHS

Photo courtesy of foothillfalcons.org.

The Foothill High School boys’ basketball team was defeated 61-40 by De La Salle High School on Jan. 26. The Falcons dropped to 13-10 on the season with the loss.

The Falcons got off to a slow start, scoring just five points in the first quarter. Foothill started to pick up the scoring in the second quarter, but still trailed the Spartans 31-17 at halftime.