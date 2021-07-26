Allison DeGuzman took first place in the Junior Poomsae Freestyle competition at the U.S. Grand Prix Western Regionals in Las Vegas last month and was also a member of the winning team for 12 to 17-year-olds.
Poomsae is a prescribed series of offensive and defensive moves in Taekwondo.
DeGuzman now moves on to the U.S. National Championships, sponsored by USA Taekwondo, in August and a chance to earn a spot on Team USA.
Guzman, a junior at Granada High School, was also selected to Team USA in 2020. She trains at the Elite Taekwondo Academy in Livermore and with the M-Team in San Jose.