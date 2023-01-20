The Livermore Police Department (LPD) said last week that it gave $500 in gift cards to four needy families identified by the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District.
According to the LPD, $2,000 in Walmart gift cards were dropped off anonymously in the department’s lobby last month, along with a holiday card asking that they be used as “an extension of the acts of kindness already shown as caring officers.” The cards went to families in the school district who were unable to participate in the department’s annual Shop with a Cop program, including one family whose home had been burglarized.