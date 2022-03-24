LIVERMORE — When Ruby Lopez-Villarreal took the helm as the new executive director for Livermore Downtown Inc. (LDI) in February, she was already a well-known entity in the community and a welcome addition to the Downtown team.
Her previous relationship with LDI included working as the marketing director and event coordinator in 2008-2009. She was also the TV30 producer who directed the Livermore Downtown Inc. lifestyle show, Livermore Life, in 2007, before moving on to a variety of career opportunities, including working as a reporter and in-game host for the Oakland A’s and host spokesperson for the Golden State Warriors.
Lopez-Villarreal’s return to the business community, where she and her husband Joel are raising their two children, is a full-circle moment for the longtime resident.
“I’ve always said that returning to LDI felt like I was coming back home, and I truly do feel at home now,” said Lopez-Villarreal. “I’m so fortunate to have been received with such great support and enthusiasm by the downtown businesses, the City of Livermore and the community.”
LDI Board President Mike Allen said the timing of Lopez-Villarreal’s return couldn’t have been better
“We believe Ruby will be a great fit for this position for many professional skill reasons,” said Allen. “Another great advantage is that Ruby grew up in a family where her parents owned and operated two different businesses. This provides her great insight and valuable knowledge as she connects with and supports our business owners. Her bilingual skills will be a great asset in increased communication amongst our valuable work force.”
Rachel Snedecor, whom Lopez-Villarreal is replacing, said she will bring enthusiasm and professionalism to the job.
“Having worked with Ruby in the past and having watched her continued success and growth in a stellar career path, I am so thrilled to leave the LDI association in such talented and capable hands,” said Snedecor, who is leaving LDI after 21 years.
As the community continues to return to a post-COVID environment, Lopez-Villarreal looks forward to bringing residents a variety of experiences and events downtown, while continuing to support the downtown merchants and their businesses.
“The events calendars are filling up; the community is enjoying being together downtown, and we are looking forward to a year full of fabulous and joy-filled events in downtown Livermore,” she said. “I'm excited to partner with Livermore community stakeholders to continue to move Livermore Downtown Inc. into the future — a future where LDI and all of our partners continue to thrive and a future where we continue to nurture the joy that downtown sparks in all of our community.”