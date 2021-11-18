As per tradition, on Saturday, Nov. 20, the streets of downtown Livermore will be lined with pajama-clad shoppers, kicking off their holiday shopping with deals from local businesses.
The annual “Earlier Than The Bird” event, organized by Livermore Downtown Inc., encourages consumers to support local businesses in a shopping spree with a pajama dress code. From 7 to 11 a.m. select stores in Livermore’s downtown will offer deals, specials and giveaways to shoppers who come in wearing pajamas.
“We hold this event the Saturday before Thanksgiving to beat the big-box/corporate shopping launches on Black Friday and Cyber Monday,” said Rachael Snedecor, executive director of Livermore Downtown Inc. “This gives our local Livermore and surrounding community consumers a chance to work through that family and friend gift list in a fun and entertaining environment.”
Earlier Than The Bird has been a tradition in downtown Livermore for 15 years. Downtown retailers work with Livermore Downtown Inc. to attract consumers from across the Tri-Valley with deals for early morning shoppers.
Small businesses in Livermore must compete with large chain stores such as those at the San Francisco Premium Outlets for holiday shoppers.
In previous years, stores at the San Francisco Premium Outlets have opened for Black Friday shopping as early as 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving. This year, they’re starting even earlier with a “Black Friday Sneak Peek” event the weekend before Thanksgiving.
Snedecor contends that shopping locally during this time of the year is important to the local community. In fact, the purpose of the event is to bring attention to local businesses as places to do holiday shopping.
“Shopping local keeps dollars circulating in our community,” said Snedecor. “It supports business owners who support local schools, organizations and community.”
According to the Livermore Downtown Inc. website, the Earlier Than The Bird event is partnered with Tri-Valley Haven to provide holiday gifts to teenagers in need.
“Shoppers can bring a new, unwrapped gift for teenagers to our booth and then be entered to win a basket full of downtown items and gift cards,” states the Livermore Downtown Inc. website. “Those that did not bring a gift are encouraged to buy something from our downtown shops that morning and bring it back over.”
The website also advises shoppers to arrive at the event wearing pajamas, which will make them eligible for the season’s official giveaway and will allow them to receive additional prizes from some downtown shops.
Shoppers can expect deals from a variety of boutiques, eateries and other shops. For a complete list of shops participating in the event, visit https://bit.ly/Indy_EarlyBird.